The Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered precise strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation. The General Staff revealed the details
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation in the occupied Oleshky and the stronghold of the 177th Regiment in the Kursk region. The strikes are part of a strategy to reduce the military potential of the enemy.
The Air Forces of Ukraine carried out precision strikes on the command post of the Russian armed forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, as well as in the Kursk region of Russia, reports UNN citing a statement from the General Staff.
On March 5, 2025, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out precision strikes on the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian armed forces in the city of Oleshky, located in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, as well as on the stronghold of the 2nd platoon of the 177th Separate Marine Infantry Regiment of the Russian armed forces in the village of Plekhovо in the Kursk region of Russia
According to the General Staff, these strikes are a continuation of a series of fire strikes aimed at reducing the military potential of the Russian armed forces on the path to liberating the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are always ready to carry out precision strikes to diminish the capabilities of the Russian armed forces to wage an aggressive war against the Ukrainian people. More to come…
