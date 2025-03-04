General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil pumping infrastructure in the Rostov region and the facilities of the Syzran Oil Refinery.
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff confirmed successful drone attacks on oil pumping infrastructure in the Rostov region and the Syzran Oil Refinery. Fires and explosions have been recorded at the sites.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the oil pumping infrastructure of the occupiers in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, the production facilities of the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as powerful explosions in the area of the Sakharov Linear Production Management of main gas pipelines in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.
Details
"The drone forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important targets of the Russian aggressor on the night of March 4, 2025," the General Staff reported.
In particular, in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, the oil pumping infrastructure of the occupiers, involved in supplying the invading army, was hit. Powerful explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the target. There were also hits on the production facilities of the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region. The enemy actively countered with electronic warfare and air defense systems. A fire was recorded at the facility.
In addition, as noted by the General Staff, "there is information about powerful explosions in the area of the Sakharov Linear Production Management of main gas pipelines in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation."
Detailed information regarding the consequences of the strikes on the targets is currently being clarified.
"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come… Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff stated.
