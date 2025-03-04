In two regions of the Russian Federation reports are coming in about a drone attack: including the Syzran Oil Refinery under fire
Kyiv • UNN
In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, there were reports of a fire at an oil pipeline and storage facility due to a drone attack. In the Samara region, drones attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery, causing a fire.
In the Russian Federation, reports have emerged about a drone attack on the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region and a fire caused by drones in the Rostov region, allegedly on a pipeline, as reported by Russian Telegram channels and media, according to UNN.
Details
In the Rostov region, acting governor Yuri Slyusar stated that allegedly "as a result of a massive drone attack in the Chortkiv district, a fire occurred on the pipeline."
Earlier, Slyusar claimed that Russian air defense repelled an "attack by drones near Novoshakhtinsk." It is noted that in the Chortkiv district, there is an oil depot in the town of the same name.
Later, Slyusar reported that "due to the fall of drone debris, a fire also occurred in a warehouse on the territory of an industrial facility in the village of Sokhranivka in the Chortkiv district."
In addition, the oil refinery in Syzran in the Samara region was again attacked by drones, resulting in a fire, as reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents who publish alleged footage from the scene. Confirmation of the authenticity of the footage is currently unavailable, as indicated. There is also no official information.
The head of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that drones hit "one of the industrial enterprises" in Syzran at night.
Earlier, the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region was attacked on the night of February 19, according to ASTRA.