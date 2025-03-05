The teams of Ukraine and the USA have started working on the meeting, the first results are expected next week - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The teams of Ukraine and the USA have started working on organizing the meeting, Zelensky reported. Yermak and Volts held negotiations on further steps towards peace, the first results are expected next week.
The teams of Ukraine and the USA started working on the meeting today. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, reports UNN.
"Today our teams – Ukraine and the United States of America – started working on the meeting. Andrii Yermak and Michael Volz spoke, there is positive movement. We hope for the first results next week. We also need to restore movement in the European direction regarding our Eurointegration, specifically the clusters in the negotiation process for accession," Zelensky said.
He noted that Ukraine relies on the support of its partners.
Supplement
Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak and White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz discussed further steps towards peace. They agreed on a meeting of the teams in the near future.
On March 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.
On March 5, US President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on minerals.