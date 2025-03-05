Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted in an embrace at their son's birthday
Kyiv • UNN
Former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner celebrated their son Samuel's birthday together at paintball. Paparazzi captured their warm embraces and possible flirting during the celebration.
American actor Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner were once again caught by paparazzi as they celebrated their son Samuel's birthday together. This was reported by TMZ, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, the former couple spent Sunday celebrating their son Samuel's birthday, choosing to skip the Oscars ceremony in favor of celebrating their son's birthday at paintball.
"In several photos, Ben is seen hugging Jen ... embracing her from the side as she shoots with a paintball gun.
The optics are quite interesting - it seems that Ben really loves Jen ... and people who were there say that Ben was flirting with his ex flame throughout the outing," the article states.
TMZ sources have repeatedly emphasized that Ben and Jennifer are just friends.
Supplement
Affleck recently ended his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, while Jennifer Garner is reportedly still in a relationship with investment business CEO John C. Miller.
Macaulay Culkin "cried" over his brother Kieran's victory at the "Oscars"04.03.25, 20:57 • 116208 views