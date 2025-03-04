Macaulay Culkin "cried" over his brother Kieran's victory at the "Oscars"
Macaulay Culkin cried during his younger brother Kieran's victory at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor. Kieran received the award for his role as Benny Kaplan in the film "True Pain."
Macaulay Culkin revealed that watching his brother Kieran's first Oscar win made him very emotional.
Macaulay Culkin said at the Vanity Fair Oscars party (via Entertainment Weekly) that he cried when his younger brother Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jesse Eisenberg's film "True Pain."
Macaulay Culkin celebrates his brother Kieran Culkin's victory at the 97th Academy Awards - 2025.
Speaking with host Tan France on the red carpet of the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles, the actor shared that he only watched one category and broke down in tears when the actor from "Succession" won.
That's the only thing I watched. It's true, it's true. See you later... I cried.
Moderator Tan France asked if Macaulay Culkin and his partner, actress Brenda Song, were expecting this win.
Yes, absolutely. He was sitting in the front row. On the aisle. Closest to the stairs. It was clear he would win
42-year-old Kieran Culkin won the award for his role as Benji Kaplan in the film "True Pain."
In addition to Culkin, the nominees for "Best Supporting Actor" at the Oscars also included: Edward Norton, who starred in "A Complete Unknown"; Guy Pearce for "The Brutalist"; Jeremy Strong for "The Apprentice: The Story of Trump"; Yura Borisov for "Anora"; and Denzel Washington for "Gladiator II."
