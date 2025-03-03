Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214475 views

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.

Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Hollywood as some of the world's leading stars began celebrating at an after-party after the Oscars, the BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in North Hollywood, just a few kilometers from the venue of the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater .

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck shortly after 10:00 p.m. local time as celebrities gathered at a popular Vanity Fair awards party.

The Oscar-2025 ceremony was held in Los Angeles: the list of winners

Residents of the area reported a sudden power surge, some screamed and saw high-rise buildings "swaying like jelly," the newspaper writes.

BBC correspondents covering the Oscars in the heart of Hollywood reported strong shaking and even screaming as the sudden jolt frightened attendees. For some, it was like "a bomb went off because of the noise.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors such events, reported that the earthquake was felt many kilometers away throughout Los Angeles.

No tsunami warning was issued as a result of the relatively small earthquake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the earthquake was felt in downtown Los Angeles, but the agency did not impose an "earthquake watch" due to the incident.

In the case of stronger earthquakes, rescuers and officials assess the area to make sure there is no structural damage to buildings and infrastructure.

AddendumAddendum

This earthquake is among 40 that have struck Southern California since early March, although almost all of them have been magnitude 1 quakes, which are not usually felt by residents, according to USGS data reviewed by the BBC.

Last month, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Malibu area. In December, a strong magnitude 7 earthquake shook northern California and triggered a short-term tsunami warning for residents of northern California and southern Oregon.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Oregon
California
Los Angeles
