Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars
Kyiv • UNN
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Hollywood as some of the world's leading stars began celebrating at an after-party after the Oscars, the BBC reports, UNN writes.
Details
The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in North Hollywood, just a few kilometers from the venue of the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater .
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck shortly after 10:00 p.m. local time as celebrities gathered at a popular Vanity Fair awards party.
The Oscar-2025 ceremony was held in Los Angeles: the list of winners03.03.25, 06:20 • 196793 views
Residents of the area reported a sudden power surge, some screamed and saw high-rise buildings "swaying like jelly," the newspaper writes.
BBC correspondents covering the Oscars in the heart of Hollywood reported strong shaking and even screaming as the sudden jolt frightened attendees. For some, it was like "a bomb went off because of the noise.
The US Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors such events, reported that the earthquake was felt many kilometers away throughout Los Angeles.
No tsunami warning was issued as a result of the relatively small earthquake.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the earthquake was felt in downtown Los Angeles, but the agency did not impose an "earthquake watch" due to the incident.
In the case of stronger earthquakes, rescuers and officials assess the area to make sure there is no structural damage to buildings and infrastructure.
AddendumAddendum
This earthquake is among 40 that have struck Southern California since early March, although almost all of them have been magnitude 1 quakes, which are not usually felt by residents, according to USGS data reviewed by the BBC.
Last month, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Malibu area. In December, a strong magnitude 7 earthquake shook northern California and triggered a short-term tsunami warning for residents of northern California and southern Oregon.