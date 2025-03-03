The Oscar-2025 ceremony was held in Los Angeles: the list of winners
The 97th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Anora, The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring received the most awards, while Brazil and Latvia won statuettes for the first time.
The Academy Awards ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theater.
This year's satirical musical Emilia Perez by Jacques Audiard had the most nominations - 13. Brady Corbet's Brutalist and John Chu's Wicked: The Wiz are in second place with 10 nominations each. In the biopic about Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan: A Perfect Stranger and religious drama Conclave have 8 nominations each, and John Baker's comedy drama Anora has 6.
Among the winners of the OSCAR-2025 award
- Best Film - Anora - the “winner” of the Oscar 2025 award ceremony
- Best Director - Sean Baker for “Anora”
- Best Actor - Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
- Best Actress - Mikey Madison for her role in Anora
- Best Supporting Actor - Kieren Culkin, “True Grit”
- Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”
- Best Foreign Language Film - “I'm Still Here” - the first ever Brazilian film to win an Oscar
- Best Short Documentary - “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
- Best short documentary - No Other Land by the Palestinian-Israeli team
- Best animated film - “The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth” - the first film from Latvia to win an Oscar
- Best short animated film - “In the Shadow of a Cypress”
- Best Costumes - Paul Tazewell for “Wicked: The Sorceress” - he became the first black man to win in this category
- Best Original Screenplay - Sean Baker for his screenplay for Anora
- Best Adapted Screenplay - Peter Straughan for his work on The Conclave
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling - by the Substance film team
- Best Editing - Sean Baker for “Anora”
- Best Cinematography - Lowe Crowley for The Brutalist
- Best Production Design - by the team of “Wicked: The Conjuring”
- Best Original Song - El Mal, “Emilia Perez”
- Best sound - the team of the movie “Dune: Part 2”
- Visual effects - the team of the movie “Dune: Part 2”
- Best Short Film - I'm Not a Robot
- Best film music - work on the film “The Brutalist”, composer Daniel Blumberg
Actress Daryl Hannah supported Ukraine during the Oscars ceremony before the announcement of the winner in the Best Editing category. The winner was the film Anora, about the relationship between a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch.
