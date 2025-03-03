Thousands of viewers were unable to watch the Oscars 2025 due to a failure in the Hulu service
Kyiv • UNN
Streaming service Hulu encountered large-scale technical problems during the Oscars broadcast. More than 34 thousand users did not have access to the broadcast for more than an hour and a half.
The Walt Disney Co.'s Hulu streaming service encountered technical problems during the Oscars, which resulted in tens of thousands of customers being unable to watch the ceremony for a long time. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
Hulu was the first to broadcast the event. Some people reported that they were able to receive the signal more than an hour and a half after the broadcast started.
Internet outage site Downdetector reported that around 7:30 pm, 34,145 people were complaining about the site's outage. Around 8:00 pm, approximately 17,000 people were still reporting problems
A Disney spokesperson noted that the company is “aware that some users are experiencing login issues.
“The team is actively investigating and working to resolve the issue. I hope we will resume operations soon,” the company said.
Recall
A Latvian film has won the most prestigious Oscar for the first time. The animated movie “The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth won in the Best Animated Feature category.