Adam Sandler surprised at the Oscars 2025: how the comedian broke fashion rules
American actor Adam Sandler broke the dress code at the Oscars 2025 ceremony by wearing a $175,000 Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts. The comedian skipped the red carpet and joked about his look with host Conan O'Brien.
At the 2025 Oscars, the famous American comedian and actor Adam Sandler surprised the audience with his casual look. The comedian appeared at the social event in basketball shorts and a blue hoodie. This was reported by Variety, according to UNN.
Details
Adam skipped the red carpet, but appeared among the public in oversized basketball shorts and a blue Aviator Nation Malibu Zip hoodie. This is not the first time Sandler has chosen a comfortable style for public events - back in 2023, he wore the same hoodie during an interview with Access Daily.
The cost of the Aviator Nation Aspen Zip hoodie, which Sandler wore at the ceremony, is $175 thousand, which is much cheaper than the prices on the red carpet. This style from the Aviator Nation brand is inspired by the California atmosphere and has a comfortable look for everyday wear. The perfect combination with your favorite Under Armour Steph Curry 11 sneakers creates an atmosphere of relaxed comedian style.
Adam Sandler has repeatedly stated that he doesn't care what he wears, and his choice of clothes is often the subject of jokes.
When asked about his appearance at the Oscars, host Conan O'Brien noted that Sandler was “dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.
The comedian responded with humor, emphasizing that it is more important to be a good person than to follow fashion trends.
Despite his laid-back style, Sandler has made headlines more than once for his “chic” outfits.
In 2021, he was even recognized as the celebrity with the most notable style in public. Although he doesn't like to adhere to strict dress codes such as tuxedos, Adam finds his own way in the fashion world and isn't afraid to look his own way.
Sandler, at the end of the ceremony, joked that he invited everyone to join him for a game of five-on-five basketball. And it seems that this approach to life and clothing is becoming his signature style.
Adam Sandler continues to be a model of how to combine humor, comfort and style. His choice of clothes is not only a fashionable choice, but also a demonstration of his character and unique outlook on life, where the most important thing is to be yourself.
