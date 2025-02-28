The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Oscar-winning director James Cameron is delighted to have become a New Zealand citizen, especially after Donald Trump's re-election to a second term.

This was reported by The Hollywood reporter, UNNwrote.

Details

Recently, on The F#$%ing News podcast on Stuff, Cameron was asked a question about Trump's second presidency, and he answered: “It's terrible, I think it's terrible.

According to media reports, although the Canadian-born Avatar director has been living in New Zealand for the past 14 years, he is not interested in moving back to the United States, partly because of Trump's controversial policies. However, the legendary director will have to visit Hollywood from time to time for work commitments.

I see a departure from everything that can be called decent - Cameron said of the United States.

America is worthless if it no longer stands for what it has historically stood for. It's becoming an empty idea, and I think it's being depleted as fast as possible for their own benefit

When Cameron was asked whether he felt safer in New Zealand, the Terminator director admitted that he was not sure, because “we're all in this together on a global scale” when it comes to the impact of Trump's policies.

At the same time, the absence of constant headlines about the president is a nice bonus of living in a remote country.

US court blocks Trump's executive order to abolish birthright citizenship

I don't know if I feel safer here, but I definitely feel like I don't have to read about it on the front page every day anymore. And it's just disgusting. There is something nice about the New Zealand media - at least they put it on the third page. I just don't want to see this man's face on the front page anymore. You can't avoid it there, it's like watching a car accident over and over again - Cameron explained.

The director noted that it was only a matter of time before he would become a New Zealand citizen, because “this is what I have been striving for and what I had to make sacrifices for.

If you decide to change your life dramatically, move your family and settle in another country, you have to invest, become a part of it, and earn your place. I believe that the right to live somewhere has to be earned. - he added.

Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million