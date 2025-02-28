ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 1322 views

09:29 AM • 17508 views

09:20 AM • 44647 views

08:41 AM • 29019 views

06:23 AM • 106038 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 90930 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 111341 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116525 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146257 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 115081 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 48012 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 74168 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 26111 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102721 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 38391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 44647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106038 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137300 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169843 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 16441 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131330 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133285 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161898 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141364 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11743 views

Avatar director James Cameron is planning to become a New Zealand citizen after 14 years of living in the country. He explains his decision by his unwillingness to return to the United States because of Donald Trump's policies.

Oscar-winning director James Cameron is delighted to have become a New Zealand citizen, especially after Donald Trump's re-election to a second term.

This was reported by The Hollywood reporter, UNNwrote.

Details

Recently, on The F#$%ing News podcast on Stuff, Cameron was asked a question about Trump's second presidency, and he answered: “It's terrible, I think it's terrible.

According to media reports, although the Canadian-born Avatar director has been living in New Zealand for the past 14 years, he is not interested in moving back to the United States, partly because of Trump's controversial policies. However, the legendary director will have to visit Hollywood from time to time for work commitments.

I see a departure from everything that can be called decent

- Cameron said of the United States.

America is worthless if it no longer stands for what it has historically stood for. It's becoming an empty idea, and I think it's being depleted as fast as possible for their own benefit

When Cameron was asked whether he felt safer in New Zealand, the Terminator director admitted that he was not sure, because “we're all in this together on a global scale” when it comes to the impact of Trump's policies.

At the same time, the absence of constant headlines about the president is a nice bonus of living in a remote country.

US court blocks Trump's executive order to abolish birthright citizenship06.02.25, 06:10 • 53098 views

I don't know if I feel safer here, but I definitely feel like I don't have to read about it on the front page every day anymore. And it's just disgusting. There is something nice about the New Zealand media - at least they put it on the third page. I just don't want to see this man's face on the front page anymore. You can't avoid it there, it's like watching a car accident over and over again

- Cameron explained.

The director noted that it was only a matter of time before he would become a New Zealand citizen, because “this is what I have been striving for and what I had to make sacrifices for.

If you decide to change your life dramatically, move your family and settle in another country, you have to invest, become a part of it, and earn your place. I believe that the right to live somewhere has to be earned.

- he added.

Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million26.02.25, 05:20 • 107426 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
new-zealandNew Zealand
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

