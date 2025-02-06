US court blocks Trump's executive order to abolish birthright citizenship

A federal judge in the United States has suspended President Donald Trump's decree that was supposed to cancel automatic citizenship for children born in the country. This is reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, February 05 , federal judge Deborah Boardman blocked President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at abolishing birthright citizenship.

The judge called Trump's order likely unconstitutional and “contrary to the 250-year tradition of birthright citizenship.” According to her, the order violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Supreme Court precedents, and historical principles of citizenship in the United States.

Children subject to the order would be denied the rights and benefits of U.S. citizenship, and their parents would face instability and uncertainty over the citizenship status of their unborn children. No court in the country has ever upheld the president's interpretation. This court will not be the first - Deborah Boardman said.

The lawsuit was filed in Maryland by five pregnant women whose children could be affected by the decree, as well as two human rights organizations.

Legal experts suggest that this case may eventually go to the Supreme Court. The Trump administration is likely to appeal the decision to the court of appeals.

Recall

On January 23, federal judge John Kougenour imposed a 14-day ban on the implementation of Trump's executive order limiting American citizenship by birthright. The judge called the decree “clearly unconstitutional” and granted the request of the Washington Attorney General.

