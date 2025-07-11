Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM • 16528 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 97205 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 108924 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 59694 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 56887 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 41829 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 80552 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 28005 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31647 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 108552 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicionsJuly 10, 05:21 PM • 6348 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 22236 views
Stepan Yurchyshyn, a leading footballer and former coach of Lviv's "Karpaty", has diedJuly 10, 06:47 PM • 6222 views
Putin played his cards badly, relations with Trump escalated - NYTJuly 10, 07:04 PM • 5676 views
Death of Russian Transport Minister Fuels Speculation About Worsening Conditions for Kremlin Elites - APJuly 10, 07:52 PM • 5396 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 71306 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 97201 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 108920 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 101026 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 108551 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 22310 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 165651 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 293467 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 470818 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 298135 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

US President Donald Trump announced an "important statement" on Russia, expressing disappointment at the lack of progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine. He also reported on an agreement with NATO regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine through the Alliance.

Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations

US President Donald Trump promises to make an "important statement" amid the lack of progress in negotiations with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. The head of the White House said this in a comment to NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, he is disappointed in Russia

But let's see what happens in the next couple of weeks. I think on Monday I will make an important statement regarding Russia

- Trump intrigued.

He also stated that he had concluded an agreement with NATO, according to which the US would provide weapons to Ukraine precisely through the North Atlantic Alliance.

"We send weapons to NATO, and NATO pays for these weapons, 100%," the US president said.

Recall

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in serious discussions about peace in Ukraine. According to him, he does not rule out the possibility of a vote on the bill on sanctions against Russia in the near future.

Kremlin uses diplomacy with US to distract from war in Ukraine - ISW11.07.25, 04:35 • 638 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9