Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations

US President Donald Trump promises to make an "important statement" amid the lack of progress in negotiations with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. The head of the White House said this in a comment to NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, he is disappointed in Russia

But let's see what happens in the next couple of weeks. I think on Monday I will make an important statement regarding Russia - Trump intrigued.

He also stated that he had concluded an agreement with NATO, according to which the US would provide weapons to Ukraine precisely through the North Atlantic Alliance.

"We send weapons to NATO, and NATO pays for these weapons, 100%," the US president said.

Recall

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in serious discussions about peace in Ukraine. According to him, he does not rule out the possibility of a vote on the bill on sanctions against Russia in the near future.

