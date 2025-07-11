Kremlin uses diplomacy with US to distract from war in Ukraine - ISW

The Kremlin continues to use its diplomatic ties with the United States to divert attention from the war in Ukraine and emphasize the potential restoration of US-Russian relations. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to the Russian Foreign Ministry's report on the meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Great emphasis was placed on reports of Rubio and Lavrov discussing bilateral US-Russian issues unrelated to the war in Ukraine, including the resumption of US-Russian contacts, economic and humanitarian cooperation, direct air links, and diplomatic missions - ISW points out.

It is emphasized that the Russian Foreign Ministry's report concluded that the United States and Russia will continue dialogue on a "growing range of issues of mutual interest." At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that there was no "slowdown in progress" in the development of US-Russian relations.

"The Kremlin is likely trying to force the United States to suspend its diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for the development of bilateral US-Russian relations and economic opportunities," analysts summarize.

Recall

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. Rubio, in particular, expressed disappointment at Russia's lack of progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

