Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma July 10, 12:07 PM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM
Trump will make the decision on the war in Ukraine: the State Department commented on Rubio's meeting with Lavrov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the final decision on Washington's further steps in Russia's war against Ukraine rests with US President Donald Trump. The State Department conveys Russia's proposals to the head of the White House, as to end the war, it is necessary to "talk to everyone at any time."

Trump will make the decision on the war in Ukraine: the State Department commented on Rubio's meeting with Lavrov

The final decision on Washington's next steps regarding Russia's war against Ukraine rests with US President Donald Trump. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, reports UNN.

Details

Commenting on the meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia, Bruce noted that the State Department's task is to convey Russia's proposals to the White House chief.

He will do everything possible to end this war and any other war he has a chance to end

- said the spokeswoman.

Answering the question of why the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry deserves a meeting with Rubio while Russia is carrying out record-breaking shelling of Ukrainian cities, Bruce indicated that to end the war, from the US perspective, it is necessary to "talk to everyone at any time."

"As the President and Secretary of State said, we will talk to everyone, because every step affects the decision you will have to make," the State Department representative said.

Recall

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war. According to Rubio, he had a "frank, important conversation" with Lavrov. The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington "wants to see a roadmap" for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Rubio surprises NATO by changing rhetoric on Russia - Politico26.06.25, 00:05 • 36402 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
