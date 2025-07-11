Trump will make the decision on the war in Ukraine: the State Department commented on Rubio's meeting with Lavrov

The final decision on Washington's next steps regarding Russia's war against Ukraine rests with US President Donald Trump. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, reports UNN.

Details

Commenting on the meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia, Bruce noted that the State Department's task is to convey Russia's proposals to the White House chief.

He will do everything possible to end this war and any other war he has a chance to end - said the spokeswoman.

Answering the question of why the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry deserves a meeting with Rubio while Russia is carrying out record-breaking shelling of Ukrainian cities, Bruce indicated that to end the war, from the US perspective, it is necessary to "talk to everyone at any time."

"As the President and Secretary of State said, we will talk to everyone, because every step affects the decision you will have to make," the State Department representative said.

Recall

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war. According to Rubio, he had a "frank, important conversation" with Lavrov. The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington "wants to see a roadmap" for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

