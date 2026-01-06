$42.290.12
Mexico rejects possibility of US military intervention after operation in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The Mexican government rules out the possibility of unilateral US military action against drug cartels, despite threats from Donald Trump. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the country's sovereignty, rejecting foreign intervention.

Mexico rejects possibility of US military intervention after operation in Venezuela

The Mexican government and leading political analysts have ruled out the possibility of unilateral US military action against drug cartels, despite new threats from Donald Trump following the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the country's sovereignty, rejecting any possibility of foreign intervention. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During a press conference on Monday, January 5, 2026, Claudia Sheinbaum stated that she does not see any real risks of a military operation by Washington. She emphasized that there is close security coordination between the countries, which excludes the need for external intervention.

Mexico offers mediation between Venezuela and the US amid naval blockade17.12.25, 19:55 • 4880 views

I don't believe in the possibility of an invasion, I don't even believe they take it seriously. Organized crime will not be dealt with by foreign military intervention

– Sheinbaum emphasized.

The President also added that in her numerous phone conversations with Trump, she always clearly rejected proposals for the deployment of US troops: "Cooperation – yes, subordination and intervention – no."

Security experts believe that Trump's statements that "cartels run Mexico, not Sheinbaum" are part of a negotiation strategy. According to analyst David Saucedo, the US administration uses invasion rhetoric as a "weapon" to obtain trade and political concessions from Mexico. 

This will not happen: Sheinbaum on the possible deployment of US troops to Mexico04.11.25, 19:57 • 3774 views

Stepan Haftko

