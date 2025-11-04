This will not happen: Sheinbaum on the possible deployment of US troops to Mexico

Photo: AP

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that US military actions on Mexican territory will not take place. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

"This will not happen. We have no reports that this will happen... Moreover, we do not approve of it," Sheinbaum said. – Sheinbaum said.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump began detailed planning for a new mission to send American military and intelligence personnel to Mexico to combat drug cartels. The mission will include ground operations and drone strikes on drug labs and cartel leaders.