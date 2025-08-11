Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, by his order, allocated 2 million dollars for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as reported on the president's website on August 11, writes UNN.

"Based on the principles of humanism, the Republic of Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to many countries around the world on a bilateral and multilateral basis," the order states.

It is noted that "due to the situation that has arisen in recent years in Ukraine," Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people several times.

"Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine are developing on the basis of friendship and partnership, based on relevant bilateral documents," the document states.

Thus, as indicated, Aliyev decided "to allocate funds in the manat equivalent of 2.0 (two) million US dollars to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, for the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment produced in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine."

