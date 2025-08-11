Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1534 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 7046 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46235 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73379 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 77029 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 58355 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 108955 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 191223 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 127915 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293017 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 40101 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 38409 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in AlaskaAugust 11, 01:59 AM • 22247 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - MarkarovaAugust 11, 03:04 AM • 42909 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 65614 views
Publications
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 554 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1534 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46235 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73379 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 77030 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 78451 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 191223 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 344610 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 247856 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 256144 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-101
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7114 views

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office will investigate the legality of closing the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma. The case concerns alleged abuse of power that led to grave consequences.

Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed

The procedural prosecutor plans to ascertain the legality of closing the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office in response to an inquiry from UNN.

Context

The Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, in response to an inquiry from UNN, confirmed that the investigator had closed the criminal proceedings regarding the alleged abuse of power or official position by Oleksandr Zyma, which caused grave consequences. The case was closed due to the alleged absence of elements of a criminal offense in his actions. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, who was recognized as a victim in this case, told UNN in a comment that she plans to appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings.

Details

Currently, the materials of criminal proceedings No. 62023100110000229 have not been received by the prosecutor's office. The question of the legality of the investigator's decision and the need to cancel it will be resolved after the procedural prosecutor examines the materials of the criminal proceedings.

- stated in the response to the inquiry.

Procedural guidance in this criminal proceeding is carried out by the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

Recall

The criminal case against the chief lawyer of the NBU was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation at the end of 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, interfered in court proceedings by sending a letter from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It is worth noting that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw lawsuits of Concord Bank, filed even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-founders of "Concord" Olena and Yulia Sosedka as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

The police, in response to an inquiry from UNN, reported that during the investigation, they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of applying to the court for his suspension from office.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delay in the investigation of this case.

The pace of the investigation also did not suit the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv. "The procedural prosecutor sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the department told UNN in response to an inquiry.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the aforementioned criminal proceedings.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Kyiv