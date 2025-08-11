How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants

Traveling with an infant is always a challenge for parents, whether by car, bus, or train. But the most difficulties can arise when traveling with an infant by plane. UNN offers some useful tips that will help make such a trip not only convenient but also pleasant.

Preparing the little one for the flight

The first thing to remember: no airline will allow you on board with a newborn who is less than 48 hours old. Also, airlines usually refuse to transport babies under seven days old without a doctor's certificate stating that the baby is fit to fly.

Here, two important points should be considered immediately:

get advice from your pediatrician;

familiarize yourself with the information on the airline's website regarding their rules for transporting children.

If tickets were purchased without reserved seats, it is necessary to arrive at the airport in advance to secure seats next to the child. This is extremely important and not doing so would be a very serious mistake. For convenience, it is best to wait for your plane in special children's rooms, which are usually available in every airport. There are also rooms where you can lull, change, and feed the little one.

Stroller, bassinet, and luggage

When traveling with a small child under two years old, the transportation of a stroller will be free. As a rule, you will have to part with the stroller during the flight when boarding the plane. Please note that some airlines require a special cover for the stroller. Information on this is usually available on the carrier's website. The stroller can be checked as luggage, but here it is worth considering that its dimensions must comply with the stated requirements, otherwise you will be forced to pay extra. The umbrella stroller option is the most convenient.

At the check-in counter, the chassis and bassinet of the stroller will be marked with special tags - DAA, Delivery at Aircraft. Child seats can usually be taken into the cabin without any problems. The issue of permissible liquids in the aircraft cabin is even simpler. When traveling with a child, all restrictions on this are lifted. Therefore, feel free to take a bottle of water, jars of puree, and juices with you. For children under two years old, the airline determines the weight of luggage and hand luggage at its discretion.

Infant flight on an airplane

It is recommended to give the baby a bottle or breastfeed during takeoff and landing, and during ascent, as this will help relieve discomfort caused by pressure changes.

Many airlines present play sets to young travelers, but not all do. Therefore, it's better not to risk it and bring toys with you. If the baby already has a favorite toy, even better. Its presence will help the baby endure the journey more calmly.

However, toys are far from everything you should take with you on board the plane. Here is a list of things that must be with you:

antibacterial wipes;

diapers;

comfortable natural clothing for newborns, in which the baby will be as comfortable as possible. There should also be a change of clothes. It is worth considering that it can be cool on planes. It is advisable to have a jumpsuit for layering, as blankets can fall off, which will add unnecessary hassle;

a waterproof changing pad will be needed for diaper changes;

for periods of abundant drooling, it is worth having 2-3 bibs with you.

It is necessary to have antipyretics and all medications that the infant takes on normal days. It is also necessary to have liquid for rinsing the nose, as dryness may appear during the flight.

How to choose the right seat

If possible, choose a window seat. Sitting by the aisle is not the best option for a child: during food service, there is a risk of scalding from hot drinks. Also, these are seats located closer to shelves from which heavy objects can fall, and a child's hands or feet can get caught in the food and beverage cart.

A car seat is the best choice in terms of safety, but there are also options for comfortable sleep. Some companies may offer a bassinet for airplanes. But it is worth checking if your airline provides such services.

In addition, for an additional fee, international airlines can book three seats for you that transform for sleeping.

Some companies allow bringing an individual inflatable seat extension into the aircraft cabin. This is a new product on the market, so it is worth checking if your airline will allow it into the cabin.

And one more important point to remember. During the trip, be calm, don't worry, don't quarrel. Be calm and confident. If you start to get nervous, the baby may feel it and get scared.

