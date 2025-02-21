“Ukrzaliznytsia launches the first international children's car: what's inside?

On February 27, Ukrzaliznytsia launches the first children's car in international traffic. The car is fully certified for international transportation and is equipped with special facilities for children, including wheelchair ramps, themed compartments, playpens for the little ones, changing tables, hypoallergenic bedding, and a children's menu, UNN reports, citing the company's Telegram.

On February 27, we launch the first children's carriage in international service! Ticket sales for the children's carriage in the train №351 Kyiv - Chisinau are already open! - the statement said.

Reportedly, such a car is available:

ramps for wheelchairs;

themed compartments with Sparks of Superpowers;

playgrounds for the little ones;

changing tables;

hypoallergenic baby bedding;

children's menu;

heating of baby food;

protected sides of the upper shelves;

billboards;

safe corridor handrails with soft upholstery;

interactive educational and entertainment materials;

board games;

audio bedtime stories.

Ticket sales are open through the Ukrzaliznytsia app marked "children's". The project was implemented with the support of UNICEF Ukraine and the Belgian government. The car is ideal for families with children aged 0 to 8 years.

Recall

Earlier, on Valentine's Day, Ukrzaliznytsia launched romantic express trains ‘Train to You’ for the military and their partners. The trains ran in Kyiv and Lviv, and the lovers' journey lasted just over 2 hours.