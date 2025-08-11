$41.390.07
48.190.08
10:23 AM • 21007 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
09:52 AM • 22327 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
07:41 AM • 67530 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
August 11, 06:00 AM • 94233 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM • 89159 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 64083 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 113881 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 197530 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 06:10 AM • 128863 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293622 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Makarova
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 21007 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 67530 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 94233 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18991 views

Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the Head of the President's Office, stated that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska would be symbolic. He emphasized that geostrategic decisions would not be made there.

Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska

It is unlikely that geostrategic decisions for decades to come will be made in Alaska during the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. There will likely be more juggling of symbols than any result, so there are still many such rounds of negotiations ahead.

This opinion was expressed by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the Head of the President's Office, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

The main thing is to remain calm and understand that this can actually last a very long time. It seems to us that everything will be decided in Alaska, but in reality, no one knows what will happen in Alaska. We are now trying more to see the essence, but here, in fact, there will be more form, it seems to me. Here, it seems to me, there will be more juggling of symbols than we will see any result at the end, so there are still many such rounds of negotiations ahead, the main thing is to maintain moral harmony

- Leshchenko stated.

Leshchenko emphasized that it is not yet known who else will be present in Alaska.

By and large, we don't know if there will be a summit in Alaska... I don't think that geostrategic decisions for decades to come will be made in Alaska. It will be more of a symbolic event, I think, but we don't know yet who else will be there, in what format the meetings will be. We saw all weekend the activity of our President, who called half of the leaders of NATO countries, plus our partners, the Azerbaijani leader, spoke with the leader of Kazakhstan, for example. This also doesn't just happen

- said Leshchenko.

He believes that the format of the final meetings in Alaska can be very different. "We must be aware that this is a long game and we need to save our breath in this marathon, and not spend everything on the first hundred meters," Leshchenko emphasized.   

Leshchenko on different interpretations in the media of Trump's and Putin's negotiations Leshchenko stated that he sees a positive in the interview of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in which he said that Donald Trump, during the meeting in Alaska, would "test" Vladimir Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine.

I see a positive in the interview of NATO Secretary General Rutte. Firstly, because he heads the Alliance, where America plays a key role, and of course, his messages cannot contradict the country that created NATO. I am convinced that his statements correspond to the American view of the situation. This is not a direct sign. The direct sign is that Rutte and Trump have excellent relations since Rutte headed the government of the Netherlands for more than 10 years. Now they continue close communication, and his message would certainly not have gone public if it did not correspond to the vision of the American administration

- Leshchenko noted. 

Therefore, according to Leshchenko, we are now witnessing a very interesting process, when many different headquarters, parties, and sides of this big game immediately fill the information space with various messages.

What Trump said was as broad as possible and created the widest possible space for interpretations. We could, by the tone, by the answers to the questions, and the questions already contained certain narratives, draw conclusions that some might not like very much. For us, it is important that, in essence, very little of the specific things that could have negative consequences for us were said by him

- Leshchenko explained. 

Leshchenko notes that Trump leaves room for maneuver.

Then we saw publications in the American press, which are also clearly agreed with the administration, but no longer on his (Trump's - ed.) behalf. This means that he leaves room for maneuver and he does not want to be the author of these messages, he gives journalists the right to be the authors about the fact that there should be an exchange of territories, that the Donetsk region should be given away, etc. He did not say this, the press said it and it played the role of an additional source of information, but then we see statements from very different participants in this process - from Kit Kellogg's daughter to the NATO Secretary General

- said Leshchenko.

Leshchenko noted that Trump always provides an opportunity, by creating a very broad framework, for many parties to say a lot of different text, and then, by analyzing the reaction, how topics enter the media space, enter the political circles of those countries that are NATO allies, how America's opponent countries react, accordingly, to make certain decisions, correcting them.

Nothing is decided yet, nothing is decided yet... Therefore, I would advise keeping a cool head in this situation

- said Leshchenko. 

 

US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT11.08.25, 09:46 • 76903 views

Ukraine's involvement in the negotiations When asked about Ukraine's level of involvement in these negotiations, Leshchenko replied:

We had a very big meeting that took place in London over the weekend. Head of the President's Office Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov, and from the American side, Vice President J.D. Vance, who even made a post on his social networks, and he is a selective person in this sense, and he made a post about it

Leshchenko believes that everyone in Washington, London, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Warsaw, and Kyiv understands who stands on the first line of Putin's alliance with China – Ukraine.

Ukraine is the first to meet them, and of course, Ukraine's ability to defend itself must be guaranteed

- Leshchenko emphasized.

According to him, the Russians want to legitimize the recognition of Crimea, they want to legitimize the recognition of Donbas, to legitimize all three regions that they included in their constitution.

As they wrote it in, so they should write it out, who should care about that. They are not interested in our constitutional realities, we are not interested in their constitutional realities

- Leshchenko stated.

Merz: territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without Kyiv and EU participation11.08.25, 02:05 • 3436 views

 Context

 A meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska is scheduled for August 15. CNN reported that on Saturday, a diplomatic clash unfolded after Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may also be present during this meeting.

 Against the backdrop of news in the media about a supposed exchange of territories, Zelenskyy stated that the Russians' desire to dispose of Ukrainian territories would remain just a desire.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve an exchange of territories. 

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Serhiy Leshchenko
Alaska
Rustem Umerov
J. D. Vance
Mark Rutte
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Republican Party (United States)
White House
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Warsaw
Brussels
Andriy Yermak
Paris
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
Berlin
Kyiv