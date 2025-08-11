Merz: territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without Kyiv and EU participation
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. Europe is preparing for a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on August 15, hoping for Ukraine's involvement and consequences for Russia.
Territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. This was stated in an interview with Tagesthemen by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.
According to him, Europe is "intensively preparing" for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.
And we hope and assume that the Ukrainian government and President Zelenskyy will be involved in this meeting
He expressed hope that "what happens in Alaska on Friday should not be without results, there must be consequences."
Either in the direction of re-intensifying pressure on Russia, or Russia will independently recognize that this war cannot continue
He also assumes that a decision on a ceasefire in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine will also be made at the summit.
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve a territorial exchange.
