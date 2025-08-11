Merz: territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without Kyiv and EU participation

Territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. This was stated in an interview with Tagesthemen by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Europe is "intensively preparing" for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

And we hope and assume that the Ukrainian government and President Zelenskyy will be involved in this meeting - emphasized the head of the German government.

White House does not rule out President Zelenskyy's presence in Alaska during Trump-Putin meeting - Media

He expressed hope that "what happens in Alaska on Friday should not be without results, there must be consequences."

Either in the direction of re-intensifying pressure on Russia, or Russia will independently recognize that this war cannot continue - said Merz.

He also assumes that a decision on a ceasefire in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine will also be made at the summit.

Recall

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve a territorial exchange.

Rutte: Trump in Alaska will test Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine, there will be no final agreement