Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million

US President Donald Trump said he would replace the visa program for foreign investors with a $5 million "gold card" for obtaining American citizenship, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

The publication notes that Trump wants to cancel the EB-5 program, under which a person could receive a so-called "golden card" for investing in the United States and creating new jobs. Like the well-known "green card," it is a residence permit in America with the prospect of quick citizenship.

Trump wants to sell "gold cards" for a fixed amount, which, according to the president, should be $5 million. In this way, he hopes to "invite wealthy people to the United States to become citizens.

When asked by journalists whether Russian oligarchs could take advantage of such a scheme, Trump answered in the affirmative. He added that he "knows some Russian rich people who are very nice people."

The attorneys general of 22 states have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's move to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

