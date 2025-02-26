Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million
The US President intends to cancel the EB-5 program and introduce a fixed fee for a “golden card”. Trump confirmed that Russian oligarchs will also be able to take advantage of the new citizenship scheme.
US President Donald Trump said he would replace the visa program for foreign investors with a $5 million "gold card" for obtaining American citizenship, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
The publication notes that Trump wants to cancel the EB-5 program, under which a person could receive a so-called "golden card" for investing in the United States and creating new jobs. Like the well-known "green card," it is a residence permit in America with the prospect of quick citizenship.
Trump wants to sell "gold cards" for a fixed amount, which, according to the president, should be $5 million. In this way, he hopes to "invite wealthy people to the United States to become citizens.
When asked by journalists whether Russian oligarchs could take advantage of such a scheme, Trump answered in the affirmative. He added that he "knows some Russian rich people who are very nice people."
The attorneys general of 22 states have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's move to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.
