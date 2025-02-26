Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47572 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115587 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107294 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150425 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120341 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136014 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134013 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127720 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 28355 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 37454 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120306 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50646 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 41383 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120306 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150425 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193478 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123821 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125967 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155655 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136075 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143528 views
Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107353 views

The US President intends to cancel the EB-5 program and introduce a fixed fee for a “golden card”. Trump confirmed that Russian oligarchs will also be able to take advantage of the new citizenship scheme.

US President Donald Trump said he would replace the visa program for foreign investors with a $5 million "gold card" for obtaining American citizenship, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The publication notes that Trump wants to cancel the EB-5 program, under which a person could receive a so-called "golden card" for investing in the United States and creating new jobs. Like the well-known "green card," it is a residence permit in America with the prospect of quick citizenship. 

Trump wants to sell "gold cards" for a fixed amount, which, according to the president, should be $5 million. In this way, he hopes to "invite wealthy people to the United States to become citizens.

When asked by journalists whether Russian oligarchs could take advantage of such a scheme, Trump answered in the affirmative. He added that he "knows some Russian rich people who are very nice people." 

Recall

The attorneys general of 22 states have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's move to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

Trump will prepare Guantanamo Bay facility for 30,000 migrants - media outlet29.01.25, 22:58 • 25805 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

