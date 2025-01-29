Trump will prepare Guantanamo Bay facility for 30,000 migrants - media outlet

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79379 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97106 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107472 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130746 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103628 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134801 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53539 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118782 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113405 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30355 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156439 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24210 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118782 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140059 views
Trump will prepare Guantanamo Bay facility for 30,000 migrants - media outlet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25810 views

The US President has signed an executive order to prepare a migration center at Guantanamo Bay to house illegal immigrants. The new center will be separate from the existing maximum security prison for terrorism suspects.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migration center at Guantanamo Bay to house up to 30,000 migrants, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba already houses a migration center - separate from the U.S. maximum-security prison for foreign terrorism suspects - that has been used sporadically for decades, including to house Haitians and Cubans detained at sea.

But the decision to house tens of thousands of migrants at the base will again expand the Pentagon's role in Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Today, I am also signing an executive order directing the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to begin preparing a 30,000-person migration center at Guantanamo Bay," Trump said at the White House.

He said the facility would be used to "detain the most dangerous illegal immigrants who threaten the American people. Some of them are so bad that we don't even trust countries to detain them because we don't want them to come back, so we're going to send them to Guantanamo Bay. That would immediately double our capacity, right? And, tough.

Add

The Guantanamo Bay detention facility was established in 2002 by then-U.S. President George W. Bush Jr. to hold foreign fighters suspected after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Fifteen prisoners remain at the prison.

But the migrant facility is separate from the detention center at the base.

The U.S. military said Tuesday it will allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain migrants at Buckley Space Base in Colorado.

The decision came amid deportation flights by the U.S. military to remove migrants from the country and the deployment of just over 1,600 active-duty troops to the U.S. border with Mexico following Trump's emergency declaration on immigration last week.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

