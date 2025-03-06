Duda reiterated once again under what conditions Poland will transfer Soviet MiGs to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Polish President Duda stated his readiness to transfer the last MiG-29s to Ukraine if allies provide modern aircraft to protect Polish airspace. Sweden offers to provide eight JAS Gripen for patrolling NATO airspace in Poland.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda stated that his country is ready to transfer Soviet MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine if allies send modern aircraft that meet NATO standards to Poland. Duda made this statement during a press conference following the EU Summit on Ukraine, reports UNN.
Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly requested the last squadrons of MiG-29s that are still in our arsenal. We talked about one condition that would allow us to deploy other forces. We have already transferred MiGs to Ukraine, the last group remains, but we need to protect our own sky. If it turns out that our allies send aircraft that will replace the MiGs to protect Polish airspace, then I believe we need to keep our word. These MiGs can be transferred. We would like to replace these aircraft with modern ones that meet NATO standards
Supplement
Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stated today, March 6, that her government offers to participate in NATO air patrols and protect logistical operations to support Ukraine in Poland.
We propose that Sweden provide a maximum of eight JAS Gripen with associated personnel, including combat management and support units. Additionally, the government proposes that Sweden provide air and maritime surveillance capabilities, as well as air transport capabilities
Reminder
In May 2023, Poland transferred 14 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. In 2024, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radek Sikorski, stated that Poland is considering the transfer of MiG-29 fighters in subsequent aid packages.
However, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that further transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is only possible on the condition that the sky over Poland is secured by equipment from other NATO countries.