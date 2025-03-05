"What they were doing is unclear": the expert criticized the work of ARMA under the leadership of Duma

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"What they were doing is unclear": the expert criticized the work of ARMA under the leadership of Duma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 141298 views

The head of ARMA, Olena Duma, acknowledged the agency's inability to manage corporate rights. In a year and a half of work, ARMA has not developed the necessary procedures and has only accepted assets "on paper".

"What they were doing is unclear": the expert criticized the work of ARMA under the leadership of Duma

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, acknowledged that the agency cannot manage the corporate rights transferred to it. At the same time, in a year and a half of work, ARMA has not developed the necessary procedures, continuing to accept assets only "on paper." Such a management model is hard to call effective, said former secretary of the Public Council at ARMA, Dmytro Hromakov, in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

Earlier, a court in Kyiv ruled to transfer the assets belonging to the sanctioned oligarch, Kostiantyn Zhevago, to ARMA for management. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, immediately stated that the agency was given for management what is "impossible to manage." Thus, she effectively acknowledged that the agency is unable to perform its main function. Duma shifted the responsibility for this onto the parliament and is asking to expand the agency's powers.

According to Dmytro Hromakov, this situation looks as if ARMA has simply been accepting assets on paper for years, without having real management mechanisms.

Or another option - ARMA was simply transferring management of assets to some related structures. Why did Duma acknowledge this only now? I think she has simply come to the conclusion that they cannot work with asset management due to the fact that they have not created any procedures as such. They have not been adopted, not written out, and cannot be somehow approved. And considering that ARMA is undergoing inspections, something needs to be done

- he noted.

The expert added that such a position of the agency's leadership is evidence of the failure of the agency's work under Duma's leadership.

She simply wasted a year and a half during which procedures could have been developed or somehow adopted to manage these corporate assets. If she did not do this, then it is her problem and the problem of the management structure in general. That is, what they were engaged in is unclear. We have seen many scandals, but we do not see the real work of ARMA during this period

- emphasized Hromakov.

Recall

The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in the management of seized assets. In particular, auditors emphasized such issues: the imperfection of the mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets; incomplete data on assets in the register; unregulated relationships between ARMA and the prosecution authorities and pre-trial investigation bodies.

However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called the audit "an unprecedented step towards ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth in the agency's revenues, the implementation of new management mechanisms, and improvements in indicators in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided comments on the problems identified during the audit. 

In Transparency International Ukraine, based on the audit results, pointed out the need to reform ARMA. Anti-corruption experts indicated that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including among international partners.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
