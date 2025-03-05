Departure of artists and media workers abroad: The Cabinet approved new rules

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18531 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110595 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170962 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107634 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344027 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173911 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145134 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196195 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124944 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108180 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87427 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12070 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24878 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12647 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21778 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18531 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110595 views

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170962 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160668 views
April 3, 04:23 PM • 21781 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24881 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38850 views

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47438 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135992 views
Departure of artists and media workers abroad: The Cabinet approved new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 273353 views

The Cabinet updated the procedure for leaving the country for cultural workers and media during martial law. New requirements for documents have been established, and the duration of stay is limited to 60 days with the possibility of extension.

Departure of artists and media workers abroad: The Cabinet approved new rules

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the procedure for crossing the border by artists and media representatives. This is reported by UNN referring to government resolution No. 244 dated March 4, 2025. 

Departure abroad for artists

According to the resolution, during martial law, men who are in labor relations with institutions, enterprises, organizations in the cultural sphere, educational institutions in the cultural sphere, enterprises, institutions, organizations engaged in cinematography activities recognized as critically important enterprises, may cross the border provided they comply with the rules for crossing the state border and have supporting documents. 

The following documents may be provided for crossing the border: 

  • a letter from the MKSK to the State Border Guard Service regarding the participation of such persons in the event, indicating the planned date of crossing the state border for departure, the approximate date of return to Ukraine, the name of the checkpoint through which the crossing of the state border for departure is planned, as well as the type of vehicle; 
    • an invitation from a foreign organization for the participation of such persons in the event translated into Ukrainian; 
      • a military registration document with the appropriate marks from the TCC or a military registration document in electronic form.

        The letter is provided to the MKSK based on a request from the Ministry of Culture, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, the State Film Agency, or regional and Kyiv city military administrations with recommendations regarding the advisability of artists' participation in the relevant events. 

        Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods28.02.25, 10:41 • 113464 views

        The request is provided by: 

        • The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory - in case of crossing the border for departure by persons who are in labor relations with a cultural institution that belongs to the sphere of management of the MKSK, which operates in the field of museum affairs; 
          • The Ministry of Culture - in case of crossing the border for departure by persons who are in labor relations with a cultural institution that belongs to the sphere of management of the MKSK, which operates in the fields of arts, specialized artistic education, or library affairs; 
            • The State Film Agency - in case of crossing the border for departure by persons who are in labor relations with subjects of cinematography and are involved in the creation and production of films, or individual entrepreneurs engaged in professional cinematographic activities and participating in international artistic events included in the work plan of the State Film Agency; 
              • regional and Kyiv city military administrations - in case of crossing the border for departure by persons who are in labor relations with a cultural institution or educational institution in the cultural sphere that belongs to the communal property of the respective territorial community. 

                The letter must also contain the following data: type of transport, approximate date of return to Ukraine, order of the institution for the business trip of employees abroad, documents confirming labor relations, a personal obligation "to be aware of the responsibility to the Ukrainian people during wartime and the duty to return to Ukraine within the specified timeframes", a copy of the first page of the passport. 

                More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year27.02.25, 12:41 • 52274 views

                It should also contain a description of the event in which participation is planned (purpose of the trip, references to public announcements regarding the events), motivation and expected results from participation in the event, financial conditions of stay abroad, names of countries and settlements where events will be held according to the travel program, names of events, places and dates of their holding, contact details of the person. 

                Artists-entrepreneurs additionally provide an extract from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations, as well as materials confirming the conduct of such activities over the past three years. 

                Customs rules of different countries: The State Customs Service explained what you need to know before crossing the border05.03.25, 17:24 • 16121 view

                Documents are submitted to the email address or through information and communication systems to the MKSK no later than 10 working days before the date of crossing the state border for departure, to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, the Ministry of Culture, the State Film Agency, or regional and Kyiv city military administrations - no later than 15 working days before the date of crossing the state border for departure 

                - it is stated in the resolution. 

                Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations27.02.25, 10:24 • 28371 view

                The maximum duration of stay for artists is no more than 60 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border, but the period may be extended by up to 30 calendar days if such persons participate in another event. 

                Crossing the border by media workers

                Letters to the State Border Guard Service for the crossing of the border by a media representative may be submitted by the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Digital Transformation. 

                To the Ministry of Culture, letters are submitted by organizations that belong to the sphere of management of the MKSK, belong to the sphere of management of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, as well as those for which the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting directly performs functions of managing the state’s corporate rights in the charter capital, as well as those that belong to the communal property of the respective territorial community, as well as legal entities or individual entrepreneurs engaged in activities in the field of strategic communications, media, and information sphere. 

                Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture27.02.25, 21:21 • 22904 views

                To the Ministry of Digital Transformation - in case of participation of a media representative in events related to ensuring the functioning of the multimedia platform "UNITED 24". 

                In letters to the ministries, it is necessary to provide: 

                • a request sent to the email address or through information and communication systems, justifying the need for participation in planned international events;
                  • an invitation from a foreign organization with a translation into Ukrainian and/or accreditation and/or a description of the event in which participation is planned, indicating the conditions of stay abroad;
                    • an editorial assignment or order for a business trip from the main place of work;
                      • a handwritten personal obligation regarding awareness of responsibility to the Ukrainian people during wartime and the duty to return to Ukraine within the specified timeframes; 
                        • copies of the passport; 
                          • documents confirming labor relations. 

                            In case of being in labor relations, a decision on determining the enterprise, institution, organization as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population in a special period or critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations in a special period, duly certified must also be provided 

                            - it is stated in the document. 

                            Demchenko spoke about the border crossing by men05.03.25, 16:33 • 20838 views

                            Documents to the ministries must be submitted within 10 days before the date of crossing the state border for departure. Media representatives may continuously stay abroad for no more than 60 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border, but it may be extended for another 30 days only in cases related to force majeure circumstances or the holding of significant international events for Ukraine.

                            Departure of artists and media workers abroad: the Ministry of Culture explained when the issuance of support letters may begin05.03.25, 16:52 • 15867 views

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            SocietyWarCulturePublications
                            Ukraine
