More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44518 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87687 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114740 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106872 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149829 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120242 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135961 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134002 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127713 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25380 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119593 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47670 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38320 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119593 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149833 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193128 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193479 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123694 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125844 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155551 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135990 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143437 views
Actual
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42119 views

In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.

In 2024 alone, more than 500 men who left abroad with the help of letters of offer from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications did not return.

This was reported by Dmytro Zolotukhin, Advisor to the Minister of Culture on Strategic Communications and International Cooperation , UNN reports.

Zolotukhin explained that the ICRC does not issue permits to cross the border, as it does not have such authority. The ICRC sends letters of suggestion to the State Border Guard Service, which decides whether the crossing is appropriate.

At the same time, it is accepted only if there is a long package of accompanying documents from a man of military age. If all the documents are missing, the State Border Guard Service cannot issue a permit, and therefore will not send a letter to the ICRC, because this is the protocol.

In 2024 alone (mostly in the first half of the year, when mobilization legislation was tightened), more than 500 men who left abroad with the help of ICIP's offer letters did not return. In each case, the National Police opened a criminal case under one of the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For example, Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code

He noted that at the same time, ICRC officials automatically become defendants in these criminal cases, since the issue of organizing illegal border crossings is also being considered.

That is, people who sign these offer letters automatically become suspects the moment they refuse to return to Ukraine. (This is a separate legal trash. I don't know why the National Police and the SBU do this.)

Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad06.01.25, 13:55 • 34464 views

 Zolotukhin said that MPs refused to pass a law that would criminalize the fact of non-return of a Ukrainian citizen of military age from abroad, because this is a political issue and would worsen political ratings among Ukrainians abroad.

Oh, this is a matter for the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, which, by the way, could take over all issues related to such letters of offer and permits. In other words, Ukrainian citizens who left legally (on the basis of documents and letters) and did not return are effectively left unpunished. Instead, all responsibility for them (including criminal liability) lies with civil servants

- Zolotukhin said. 

Zolotukhin provided solutions to this problem:

  • criminalize non-return, not border crossing;
  • to develop a reporting procedure on the results of the trip (how much money was raised, to whom it was transferred, what messages were delivered at the concert, etc;
  • to standardize the practice of providing letters of offer for more authorities - from the Ministry of Education and Science to regional state administrations.

AddendumAddendum

The Ministry of Culture is temporarily suspending the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media workers of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be in effect from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising