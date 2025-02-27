More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

In 2024 alone, more than 500 men who left abroad with the help of letters of offer from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications did not return.

This was reported by Dmytro Zolotukhin, Advisor to the Minister of Culture on Strategic Communications and International Cooperation , UNN reports.

Zolotukhin explained that the ICRC does not issue permits to cross the border, as it does not have such authority. The ICRC sends letters of suggestion to the State Border Guard Service, which decides whether the crossing is appropriate.

At the same time, it is accepted only if there is a long package of accompanying documents from a man of military age. If all the documents are missing, the State Border Guard Service cannot issue a permit, and therefore will not send a letter to the ICRC, because this is the protocol.

In 2024 alone (mostly in the first half of the year, when mobilization legislation was tightened), more than 500 men who left abroad with the help of ICIP's offer letters did not return. In each case, the National Police opened a criminal case under one of the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For example, Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code - Zolotukhin wrote on Facebook.

He noted that at the same time, ICRC officials automatically become defendants in these criminal cases, since the issue of organizing illegal border crossings is also being considered.

That is, people who sign these offer letters automatically become suspects the moment they refuse to return to Ukraine. (This is a separate legal trash. I don't know why the National Police and the SBU do this.) - Zolotukhin emphasized.

Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad

Zolotukhin said that MPs refused to pass a law that would criminalize the fact of non-return of a Ukrainian citizen of military age from abroad, because this is a political issue and would worsen political ratings among Ukrainians abroad.

Oh, this is a matter for the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, which, by the way, could take over all issues related to such letters of offer and permits. In other words, Ukrainian citizens who left legally (on the basis of documents and letters) and did not return are effectively left unpunished. Instead, all responsibility for them (including criminal liability) lies with civil servants - Zolotukhin said.

Zolotukhin provided solutions to this problem:

criminalize non-return, not border crossing;

to develop a reporting procedure on the results of the trip (how much money was raised, to whom it was transferred, what messages were delivered at the concert, etc;

to standardize the practice of providing letters of offer for more authorities - from the Ministry of Education and Science to regional state administrations.



AddendumAddendum

The Ministry of Culture is temporarily suspending the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media workers of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be in effect from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.