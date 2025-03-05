Customs rules of different countries: The State Customs Service explained what you need to know before crossing the border
Kyiv • UNN
Customs rules in neighboring countries differ from those in Ukraine, particularly regarding duty-free import of goods and products. In the EU and Moldova, there is a limit of 300 euros, and for cigarettes - only 40 pieces.
Crossing the state border may be complicated due to differences in customs regulations of neighboring countries. In this regard, it is important to familiarize yourself in advance with the customs legislation of the country you plan to travel to, in order to avoid delays at the border and misunderstandings with customs authorities. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Crossing the state border is sometimes accompanied by unexpected situations, especially when the customs authorities of the neighboring country detain goods that do not require declaration or payment of customs duties in Ukraine. The reason for this is the differences in the customs legislation of foreign states, which are important to consider in advance to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.
For example, when entering the territory of Ukraine by road or rail, citizens have the opportunity to import goods worth up to 500 euros without written declaration and payment of duties, provided that their weight does not exceed 50 kilograms
In particular, the State Customs Service emphasizes that these rules may differ in other countries.
According to information, in the countries of the European Union and the Republic of Moldova, duty-free import is limited to the amount of 300 euros, and the goods must not show signs of a commercial batch. Some categories of products, even if their value is below the established limit, are still subject to mandatory declaration. For example, in Moldova, this applies to dietary supplements, which may be considered as commercial goods.
It is also worth paying attention to special rules regarding the import of food products. For example, in Ukraine, red caviar for personal consumption can be imported without restrictions, while in Moldova it can only be imported by certified legal entities. In the EU, restrictions apply to the import of animal products due to the threat of disease spread, so products that do not meet sanitary standards are subject to disposal.
Particular attention should be paid to the rules for transporting tobacco products. For example, citizens are allowed to import only 40 cigarettes into the European Union, which is equivalent to two packs, while in Ukraine the limit is significantly higher at 200 cigarettes, or ten packs or one block
