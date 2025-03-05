Customs rules of different countries: The State Customs Service explained what you need to know before crossing the border

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Customs rules of different countries: The State Customs Service explained what you need to know before crossing the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16121 views

Customs rules in neighboring countries differ from those in Ukraine, particularly regarding duty-free import of goods and products. In the EU and Moldova, there is a limit of 300 euros, and for cigarettes - only 40 pieces.

Customs rules of different countries: The State Customs Service explained what you need to know before crossing the border

Crossing the state border may be complicated due to differences in customs regulations of neighboring countries. In this regard, it is important to familiarize yourself in advance with the customs legislation of the country you plan to travel to, in order to avoid delays at the border and misunderstandings with customs authorities. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Crossing the state border is sometimes accompanied by unexpected situations, especially when the customs authorities of the neighboring country detain goods that do not require declaration or payment of customs duties in Ukraine. The reason for this is the differences in the customs legislation of foreign states, which are important to consider in advance to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.

For example, when entering the territory of Ukraine by road or rail, citizens have the opportunity to import goods worth up to 500 euros without written declaration and payment of duties, provided that their weight does not exceed 50 kilograms

- it is stated in the post.

In particular, the State Customs Service emphasizes that these rules may differ in other countries.

According to information, in the countries of the European Union and the Republic of Moldova, duty-free import is limited to the amount of 300 euros, and the goods must not show signs of a commercial batch. Some categories of products, even if their value is below the established limit, are still subject to mandatory declaration. For example, in Moldova, this applies to dietary supplements, which may be considered as commercial goods.

It is also worth paying attention to special rules regarding the import of food products. For example, in Ukraine, red caviar for personal consumption can be imported without restrictions, while in Moldova it can only be imported by certified legal entities. In the EU, restrictions apply to the import of animal products due to the threat of disease spread, so products that do not meet sanitary standards are subject to disposal.

Particular attention should be paid to the rules for transporting tobacco products. For example, citizens are allowed to import only 40 cigarettes into the European Union, which is equivalent to two packs, while in Ukraine the limit is significantly higher at 200 cigarettes, or ten packs or one block

- notes the State Customs Service.

A resident of Chernihiv region attempted to illegally export stuffed rare birds abroad.04.03.25, 09:51

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
European Union
Ukraine
Moldova
