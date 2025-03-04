A resident of Chernihiv region attempted to illegally export stuffed rare birds abroad.
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv customs officers prevented the illegal export of stuffed marsh harriers and Eurasian eagle-owls to the United Kingdom and the United States. The birds are protected by international conventions and have museum value.
The taxidermy of three birds belonging to the species "Marsh Harrier" and "Eurasian Eagle-Owl", which are protected by several international conservation conventions, was saved from illegal export outside Ukraine by a resident of Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, as stated by UNN.
Details
It is noted that they were discovered in international postal shipments during customs control. The taxidermy was headed to the United Kingdom and the USA, and the sender of all parcels was the same resident of Chernihiv Oblast.
Experts from the National Museum of Natural History, to which customs officials sent the findings for examination, determined that these were taxidermy specimens of the Marsh Harrier (Circus aeruginosus) and the Eurasian Eagle-Owl (Asio otus). These specimens have museum and educational value and are recommended for inclusion in the Museum Fund of Ukraine.
Both species of birds are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and are also protected by the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats.
Reference
The Marsh Harrier nests throughout Ukraine, except in mountainous areas. The Eurasian Eagle-Owl is a resident and migratory bird in Ukraine. Both of these species may be at risk of extinction if trade in such specimens is not strictly regulated.
Supplement
The CITES Convention, in particular, stipulates that for the export of any animal or plant listed in the convention, whether alive or dead, and any easily recognizable part or derivative thereof, prior authorization documents must be obtained from the administrative authorities of Ukraine regarding compliance with the Convention's requirements. At the time of customs control, such documents were not provided to customs, and were absent in the international postal shipments.
Regarding the sender, the Kyiv customs has drawn up three protocols for violations of customs regulations under Article 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The taxidermy has been seized.
Previously, customs officials seized taxidermy of the Blue-footed Booby, the red-listed otter, owls, as well as a part of the skull with the horns of the Saiga antelope and a walrus tusk, which are protected by international conservation conventions.
