Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Customs officers save a sperm whale tooth of scientific and museum value from illegal export

Customs officers save a sperm whale tooth of scientific and museum value from illegal export

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10671 views

A sperm whale tooth disguised as a souvenir was found in a parcel from Kyiv to the United States. The artifact is of scientific value and protected by the CITES Convention, and special permits are required for its export.

Kyiv customs officers found a sperm whale tooth in a parcel that was designed as an amateur souvenir - with a picture of a warship in Sevastopol Bay to conceal it. This artifact is protected by the Washington CITES Convention.

Writes UNN with a link to the page of the State Customs Service of Ukraine on the social network.

Specialists of the Kyiv Customs Service found a tooth in a postal shipment heading from Kyiv to the United States.  This tooth has a certain scientific, museum and educational value. The CITES Convention recommends that it be included in the Museum Fund of Ukraine.

According to the agency, the sperm whale tooth in question was brought to Ukraine during the period of active operation of the Odesa whaling flotilla.

Image

In the parcel, the object was decorated as an amateur souvenir: a picture of a warship in the Sevastopol Bay was applied to the polished surface.

HelpHelp

To export any animal or plant, whether alive or dead, and any easily recognizable part or derivative thereof, you must first obtain permits. This is in line with the CITES Convention.

Image

At the time of the customs control, such documents were not submitted to the customs and were not present in the international mail, reports the TG channel of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Recall 

A 69-year-old Ukrainian tried to illegally export two 18th- and 19th-century violins using forged documents. Customs officers detected the violation at the Malyi Berezny post, and the instruments were seized for examination.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureCrimes and emergencies
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

