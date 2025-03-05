Demchenko spoke about the border crossing by men
Kyiv • UNN
45% of men crossing the border are international transport drivers, 16% are persons with disabilities. Last week, 550 thousand citizens crossed the border, of which 85% are Ukrainians.
About 45% of men crossing the border are drivers engaged in international transportation of goods, cargo, and passengers. 16% are persons with disabilities.
This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Regarding the crossing of the border by men aged 18 to 60 years. They can cross the border only if they meet the requirements of the border crossing rules. As for the percentage ratio, I can note that out of the total number of men aged 18 to 60, about 45% are drivers engaged in international transportation of goods, cargo, and passengers. 16% are persons with disabilities, large families of men account for about 11%, unfit for military service - 8%, reserved - 4%
According to him, the percentage of men who accompany persons with disabilities is about 3%.
Drivers who previously transported humanitarian cargo or medical cargo according to the border crossing rules had this figure fluctuating between 1-3%. Now this norm has changed, and crossing the border for such citizens who plan to transport humanitarian or medical cargo must meet somewhat different requirements
Demchenko also added that 1% of the total number of men crossing the border for exit is a category that raises children independently.
In addition, according to him, nearly 550,000 citizens crossed the border last week.
85% of them are citizens of Ukraine. The largest passenger flow from the total statistics - 50% is accounted for the border with Poland
