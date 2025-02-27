Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS

Starting today, February 27, during martial law, men transporting humanitarian and medical supplies will cross the border on a general basis.

Details

From today, during the legal regime of martial law, the border crossing of Ukrainian male citizens aged 18 to 60 years transporting medical supplies and humanitarian aid will be carried out on a general basis - the State Border Guard Service noted.

The State Border Guard Service notes that previously, the decision to depart was made by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine or military administrations, but this rule is no longer in effect. The relevant changes to the border crossing rules were adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, February 25.

Recall

