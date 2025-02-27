Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announces changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-60 who transport humanitarian and medical supplies. From now on, they will cross the border on a general basis without special permits.
Starting today, February 27, during martial law, men transporting humanitarian and medical supplies will cross the border on a general basis.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service
Details
From today, during the legal regime of martial law, the border crossing of Ukrainian male citizens aged 18 to 60 years transporting medical supplies and humanitarian aid will be carried out on a general basis
The State Border Guard Service notes that previously, the decision to depart was made by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine or military administrations, but this rule is no longer in effect. The relevant changes to the border crossing rules were adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, February 25.
Recall
