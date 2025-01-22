Over a year, more than 10 attempts of infiltration by illegal armed groups were recorded at SBGS sites on the border with Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95386 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109074 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104017 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103801 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120575 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68796 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115380 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40643 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39458 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167759 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157451 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30568 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39458 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120575 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140558 views
Over a year, more than 10 attempts of infiltration by illegal armed groups were recorded at SBGS sites on the border with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35272 views

The State Border Guard Service reports 2,500 attacks on the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions since the beginning of the year. Most attempts of infiltration by subversive groups were recorded in the Sumy sector.

The situation along the border with Russia remains tense. The enemy continues to shell the border of three regions - Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv - and there is a threat of subversive groups in these regions.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, since the beginning of this year alone, our border patrols and groups have recorded more than 2,500 attacks by Russia on these territories. 55 of them involved the use of aircraft, more than 1,000 involved the use of artillery, and more than 1,400 involved the use of UAVs.

Over the last period of this year, the enemy has intensified shelling of Chernihiv region, in particular with the use of aircraft, although earlier enemy aircraft were more actively used exclusively in the Sumy direction. We are currently witnessing shelling both in Chernihiv and Sumy regions

- said Demchenko.

He added that the enemy does not stop its subversive activities. The threat of subversive activities remains for all three regions.

Although, if we analyze 2024, most of the attempts of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to enter our territory were recorded in the Sumy direction, but there were also some attempts in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. If we talk about the areas that are located in the defense lanes of the SBGSU units on the border with Russia, then over the past year, more than 10 attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter our territory were recorded

- said Demchenko.

According to him, such measures are primarily aimed at establishing the locations of our Ukrainian soldiers and defensive fortifications. This also includes mining the area or attempts by subversive groups to attack the positions held by our military.

Recall

The Russians said that they allegedly broke through the border in Sumy regionto scare Ukrainians - but there was no breakthrough. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

