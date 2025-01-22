Over a year, more than 10 attempts of infiltration by illegal armed groups were recorded at SBGS sites on the border with Russia

The situation along the border with Russia remains tense. The enemy continues to shell the border of three regions - Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv - and there is a threat of subversive groups in these regions.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, since the beginning of this year alone, our border patrols and groups have recorded more than 2,500 attacks by Russia on these territories. 55 of them involved the use of aircraft, more than 1,000 involved the use of artillery, and more than 1,400 involved the use of UAVs.

Over the last period of this year, the enemy has intensified shelling of Chernihiv region, in particular with the use of aircraft, although earlier enemy aircraft were more actively used exclusively in the Sumy direction. We are currently witnessing shelling both in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - said Demchenko.

He added that the enemy does not stop its subversive activities. The threat of subversive activities remains for all three regions.

Although, if we analyze 2024, most of the attempts of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to enter our territory were recorded in the Sumy direction, but there were also some attempts in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. If we talk about the areas that are located in the defense lanes of the SBGSU units on the border with Russia, then over the past year, more than 10 attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter our territory were recorded - said Demchenko.

According to him, such measures are primarily aimed at establishing the locations of our Ukrainian soldiers and defensive fortifications. This also includes mining the area or attempts by subversive groups to attack the positions held by our military.

Recall

The Russians said that they allegedly broke through the border in Sumy regionto scare Ukrainians - but there was no breakthrough.