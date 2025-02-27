Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89345 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115194 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107096 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150129 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120295 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135985 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134009 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127717 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26946 views
February 27, 11:28 AM • 35968 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119958 views
February 27, 11:59 AM • 49278 views
February 27, 12:06 PM • 39908 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115194 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119958 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150129 views
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193301 views
February 26, 10:54 AM • 193654 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 123756 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 125907 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155603 views
February 25, 02:34 PM • 136032 views
February 25, 12:49 PM • 143488 views
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9622 views

The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications explained that the decision to suspend the issuance of letters of travel abroad for artists and media professionals with military service from March 3 is temporary. This is done to regulate the procedure. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ministry of Culture

“This is a forced step aimed at regulating the procedure that would allow avoiding further abuse of the goals of cultural diplomacy. Currently, all letters of request are temporarily not considered,” the statement said.

The resumption of travel opportunities will take place after the agreed amendments to the government resolution are adopted.

It is noted that the ministry is interested in resolving the issue as soon as possible so that artists and media professionals can again participate in international events in support of Ukraine. The decision will be made by the government, the ministry added. 

Recall

The Ministry of Culture explained earlier that the suspension of departure was introduced due to gaps in the legislation. As noted, there have been numerous cases when persons who received permission from the State Border Guard Service to temporarily leave under a letter of assistance did not return to Ukraine within the established time frame.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

