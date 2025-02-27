Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications explained that the decision to suspend the issuance of letters of travel abroad for artists and media professionals with military service from March 3 is temporary. This is done to regulate the procedure. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ministry of Culture.

“This is a forced step aimed at regulating the procedure that would allow avoiding further abuse of the goals of cultural diplomacy. Currently, all letters of request are temporarily not considered,” the statement said.

The resumption of travel opportunities will take place after the agreed amendments to the government resolution are adopted.

It is noted that the ministry is interested in resolving the issue as soon as possible so that artists and media professionals can again participate in international events in support of Ukraine. The decision will be made by the government, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Culture explained earlier that the suspension of departure was introduced due to gaps in the legislation. As noted, there have been numerous cases when persons who received permission from the State Border Guard Service to temporarily leave under a letter of assistance did not return to Ukraine within the established time frame.