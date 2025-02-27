Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations

The Ministry of Culture is temporarily suspending the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media professionals of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be valid from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return, the Ministry of Culture reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The rules for artists and media professionals to travel abroad during martial law need to be clarified to prevent abuse," the Ministry of Culture said.

Starting March 3, 2025 and until this issue is regulated by law, the Ministry suspends the issuance of letters of assistance to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine regarding the departure of this category of persons across the state border - the Ministry of Culture emphasized.

Due to gaps in national legislation, as noted, "there have been numerous cases when persons who received permission from the State Border Guard Service to temporarily travel abroad under a letter of assistance from the Ministry did not return to Ukraine within the established time frame.

It is reported that the issue remains unresolved today.

Currently, the Ministry has drafted amendments to the government decree, which is currently undergoing interagency approval.

The amendments should regulate the issue of exhaustive requirements for the ministry to make a decision on granting a letter of assistance to men of military age working in the field of culture, information security, strategic communications and linear audiovisual media for their temporary travel abroad during martial law.

The Ministry is aware of the importance and necessity of constant international cultural and media interaction and is currently working to eliminate this legal ambiguity.