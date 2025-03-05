Departure of artists and media workers abroad: the Ministry of Culture explained when the issuance of support letters may begin
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Culture is resuming the issuance of support letters for the departure abroad of artists and media workers following the publication of a government resolution. The procedure will require resubmission of documents for those who applied earlier.
The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications on Friday, March 7, after the publication of the government decree, may begin issuing letters of support for the departure abroad of artists and media workers, which had previously been temporarily suspended. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Halyna Hryhorenko during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, reports UNN.
Details
As Hryhorenko explained, those who had previously applied for permission to travel abroad will need to submit documents again and go through the procedure as defined by the government decree adopted on Tuesday, March 4.
We will be able to issue letters literally the next day. The government decree was published on Thursday, we will start processing those..., which will be, and already on Friday we can prepare these letters for departure. There are no questions here, we processed them quite quickly as much as possible, of course, the human resources and the workload that is not provided for in the ministry's staffing plan, no one allocated additional staff units for this to us,
According to her, artists who are unemployed and are not self-employed remain outside the government decree.
"The only way is if they are included in the ministry's work plan regarding the representation of certain events abroad, but then the path to departure will be even longer, as this event needs to be included in the ministry's work plan, approved by our order, at a minimum," - added Hryhorenko.
Recall
Only in 2024 more than 500 men did not return from abroad, who left with the help of letters of recommendation from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.
The Ministry of Culture temporarily suspended the issuance of letters of support for the departure abroad of artists and media workers of conscription age. The decision came into effect from March 2025 and was planned until the legislation was regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.
The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications explained that the decision to suspend the issuance of letters for departure abroad for military conscripted artists and media workers is temporary.