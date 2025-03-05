Departure of artists and media workers abroad: the Ministry of Culture explained when the issuance of support letters may begin

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Departure of artists and media workers abroad: the Ministry of Culture explained when the issuance of support letters may begin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15867 views

The Ministry of Culture is resuming the issuance of support letters for the departure abroad of artists and media workers following the publication of a government resolution. The procedure will require resubmission of documents for those who applied earlier.

Departure of artists and media workers abroad: the Ministry of Culture explained when the issuance of support letters may begin

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications on Friday, March 7, after the publication of the government decree, may begin issuing letters of support for the departure abroad of artists and media workers, which had previously been temporarily suspended. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Halyna Hryhorenko during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, reports UNN.

Details

As Hryhorenko explained, those who had previously applied for permission to travel abroad will need to submit documents again and go through the procedure as defined by the government decree adopted on Tuesday, March 4.

We will be able to issue letters literally the next day. The government decree was published on Thursday, we will start processing those..., which will be, and already on Friday we can prepare these letters for departure. There are no questions here, we processed them quite quickly as much as possible, of course, the human resources and the workload that is not provided for in the ministry's staffing plan, no one allocated additional staff units for this to us,

- said Hryhorenko.

According to her, artists who are unemployed and are not self-employed remain outside the government decree.

"The only way is if they are included in the ministry's work plan regarding the representation of certain events abroad, but then the path to departure will be even longer, as this event needs to be included in the ministry's work plan, approved by our order, at a minimum," - added Hryhorenko.

Recall

Only in 2024 more than 500 men did not return from abroad, who left with the help of letters of recommendation from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

The Ministry of Culture temporarily suspended the issuance of letters of support for the departure abroad of artists and media workers of conscription age. The decision came into effect from March 2025 and was planned until the legislation was regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications explained that the decision to suspend the issuance of letters for departure abroad for military conscripted artists and media workers is temporary.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCulture
Ukraine
