Ukraine proposed steps for peace: two types of ceasefire and the release of prisoners

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18352 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110265 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170787 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107529 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343938 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173865 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145094 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108176 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ukraine proposed steps for peace: two types of ceasefire and the release of prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130837 views

President Zelensky proposed two types of truce - a halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure and in the Black Sea. The second step should be the release of prisoners to establish basic trust.

Ukraine proposed steps for peace: two types of ceasefire and the release of prisoners

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine offers two steps for peace and called on the participants of the Euro Council meeting to support them. This concerns ceasefires and the release of prisoners, reports UNN.

Ukraine has been striving for peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason the war continues is Russia. Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace, but we also propose what these steps should be. And I ask you to support us in this – to support Ukraine and those European leaders who are helping to pave the way for peace 

- said Zelensky at the Euro Council meeting.

The President outlined what steps Ukraine currently sees for peace.

Everyone must ensure that Russia, as the sole source of this war, recognizes the need to end it. This can be proven by two types of ceasefires that are easy to establish and control, namely: the absence of attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure, that is, a ceasefire regarding the use of missiles, bombs, and long-range drones, and the second – a ceasefire at sea, that is, the cessation of military operations in the Black Sea 

- Zelensky explained.

The next step, according to him, is basic trust in the circumstances under which negotiations are taking place.

Ukrainians, all Europeans, Americans, every human heart in the world that is against war – we all need to feel that the Russians are not deceiving us. The release of prisoners can become a means of establishing basic trust 

- said Zelensky.

Zelensky emphasized that this must be based on the understanding that any ceasefire and any form of confidence-building measures can only be a prologue to a complete and fair settlement, to a comprehensive agreement on security guarantees and the cessation of war.

Whether Russia is capable of renouncing war – this is the question that any negotiations must answer. And be assured that Ukraine will share all the details of the peace plans and the negotiation process with all of Europe; every European nation providing assistance must join the process of achieving peace 

- stated Zelensky.

The teams of Ukraine and the USA have started working on the meeting, the first results are expected next week - Zelensky05.03.25, 19:33 • 153734 views

Supplement

On March 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
