Ukraine proposed steps for peace: two types of ceasefire and the release of prisoners
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky proposed two types of truce - a halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure and in the Black Sea. The second step should be the release of prisoners to establish basic trust.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine offers two steps for peace and called on the participants of the Euro Council meeting to support them. This concerns ceasefires and the release of prisoners, reports UNN.
Ukraine has been striving for peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason the war continues is Russia. Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace, but we also propose what these steps should be. And I ask you to support us in this – to support Ukraine and those European leaders who are helping to pave the way for peace
The President outlined what steps Ukraine currently sees for peace.
Everyone must ensure that Russia, as the sole source of this war, recognizes the need to end it. This can be proven by two types of ceasefires that are easy to establish and control, namely: the absence of attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure, that is, a ceasefire regarding the use of missiles, bombs, and long-range drones, and the second – a ceasefire at sea, that is, the cessation of military operations in the Black Sea
The next step, according to him, is basic trust in the circumstances under which negotiations are taking place.
Ukrainians, all Europeans, Americans, every human heart in the world that is against war – we all need to feel that the Russians are not deceiving us. The release of prisoners can become a means of establishing basic trust
Zelensky emphasized that this must be based on the understanding that any ceasefire and any form of confidence-building measures can only be a prologue to a complete and fair settlement, to a comprehensive agreement on security guarantees and the cessation of war.
Whether Russia is capable of renouncing war – this is the question that any negotiations must answer. And be assured that Ukraine will share all the details of the peace plans and the negotiation process with all of Europe; every European nation providing assistance must join the process of achieving peace
Supplement
On March 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.