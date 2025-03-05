The halftime of the 2026 World Cup final will be bright: Coldplay will prepare a show for football fans
FIFA announced a historic 15-minute show during the halftime of the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. Chris Martin and the manager of Coldplay will help choose the artists for the performance.
In the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, there will be a halftime show for the first time in history, reminiscent of traditional performances during the NFL Super Bowl.
The organizers promise a true musical celebration, and members of the legendary band Coldplay have agreed to help select the artists for this unique show.
According to media reports, while pre-match performances at showcase events like the Champions League final have become commonplace, a halftime show at the World Cup final has never been held before.
Halftime breaks in the NFL regular season last about 15 minutes, but in the Super Bowl, they extend to 30 minutes to accommodate the halftime show.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin and the band's manager Phil Harvey will help shape the lineup of artists performing during the 15-minute halftime at next year's final.
I can confirm that this will be the first halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final in New York, New Jersey. This will be a historic moment for the World Cup and a show worthy of the biggest sporting event in the world
