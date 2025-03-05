Madrid's "Real" is the first club to reach the milestone of 500 matches in the Champions League
Kyiv • UNN
Madrid's "Real" played their milestone 500th match in the Champions League, defeating "Atletico" with a score of 2:1. Throughout the history of the tournament, the "whites" have scored 1103 goals and won 15 trophies.
The 1/8 final match of the Champions League between Madrid's "Real" and "Atletico" became the 500th for the "Royal Club" in this tournament since its inception under the name European Champions Cup, reports UNN.
Details
Yesterday's 1/8 final match, a victorious match for Madrid's "Real" against "Atletico", became the 500th in this tournament since its inception for the "whites".
In the match against "Atletico", "Real" achieved a narrow victory - 2:1. Goals were scored by Rodrigo and Brahim Diaz. For the "mattress makers", Julian Alvarez scored. The goalkeeper of "Real" - Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, spent the entire match on the bench.
It should be noted that the Top-5 clubs by the number of matches in the Champions League/European Champions Cup are:
"Real" - 500 matches;
"Bayern" - 404 matches;
"Barcelona" - 357 matches;
"Juventus" - 311 matches;
"Benfica" - 302 matches.
Throughout its participation in the tournament, "Real" has won the Champions League trophy 15 times. In these 500 matches, the "whites" achieved 302 victories, drew 85 times, and lost 113 times. Also, "Real" scored the most goals in the tournament - 1103, and also conceded the most - 552 goals.
Among Ukrainian clubs, Kyiv's "Dynamo" ranks 9th in the number of matches (261 matches), while Donetsk's "Shakhtar" is in 25th place (166 matches).
By the way, its first anniversary, 100th match of "Real" in the Champions League fell on the first meeting with Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the quarter-finals of the 1972/73 season. That match took place in March 1973 in Odesa and ended with a score of 0:0. In the return match, "Real" crushed "Dynamo" - 3:0 and advanced to the semifinals.
Its 400th match against "Legia", "Real" played almost 10 years ago - in 2016. At that time, "Real" crushed the Polish team - 5:1.
Supplement
In other Champions League matches, Dortmund's "Borussia" drew with French "Lille" - 1:1, English "Aston Villa" defeated Belgian "Brugge" - 3:1, and London "Arsenal", for which Oleksandr Zinchenko plays, crushed Dutch "PSV" - 7:1.
Zinchenko spent just over 20 minutes on the field, coming on as a substitute for Thomas Partey. In the 80th minute, Zinchenko had his moment: the Ukrainian took a shot on goal, but the goalkeeper saved the shot. Overall, in over 20 minutes on the field, Zinchenko won an aerial duel once and made eight passes, five of which were accurate.
The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.04.03.25, 15:55 • 14265 views