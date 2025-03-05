Madrid's "Real" is the first club to reach the milestone of 500 matches in the Champions League

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18638 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21823 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11064 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11325 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Madrid's "Real" is the first club to reach the milestone of 500 matches in the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 16539 views

Madrid's "Real" played their milestone 500th match in the Champions League, defeating "Atletico" with a score of 2:1. Throughout the history of the tournament, the "whites" have scored 1103 goals and won 15 trophies.

Madrid's "Real" is the first club to reach the milestone of 500 matches in the Champions League

The 1/8 final match of the Champions League between Madrid's "Real" and "Atletico" became the 500th for the "Royal Club" in this tournament since its inception under the name European Champions Cup, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday's 1/8 final match, a victorious match for Madrid's "Real" against "Atletico", became the 500th in this tournament since its inception for the "whites".

In the match against "Atletico", "Real" achieved a narrow victory - 2:1. Goals were scored by Rodrigo and Brahim Diaz. For the "mattress makers", Julian Alvarez scored. The goalkeeper of "Real" - Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, spent the entire match on the bench.

It should be noted that the Top-5 clubs by the number of matches in the Champions League/European Champions Cup are:

"Real" - 500 matches;

"Bayern" - 404 matches;

"Barcelona" - 357 matches;

"Juventus" - 311 matches;

"Benfica" - 302 matches.

Throughout its participation in the tournament, "Real" has won the Champions League trophy 15 times. In these 500 matches, the "whites" achieved 302 victories, drew 85 times, and lost 113 times. Also, "Real" scored the most goals in the tournament - 1103, and also conceded the most - 552 goals.

Among Ukrainian clubs, Kyiv's "Dynamo" ranks 9th in the number of matches (261 matches), while Donetsk's "Shakhtar" is in 25th place (166 matches).

By the way, its first anniversary, 100th match of "Real" in the Champions League fell on the first meeting with Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the quarter-finals of the 1972/73 season. That match took place in March 1973 in Odesa and ended with a score of 0:0. In the return match, "Real" crushed "Dynamo" - 3:0 and advanced to the semifinals.

Its 400th match against "Legia", "Real" played almost 10 years ago - in 2016. At that time, "Real" crushed the Polish team - 5:1.

Supplement

In other Champions League matches, Dortmund's "Borussia" drew with French "Lille" - 1:1, English "Aston Villa" defeated Belgian "Brugge" - 3:1, and London "Arsenal", for which Oleksandr Zinchenko plays, crushed Dutch "PSV" - 7:1.

Zinchenko spent just over 20 minutes on the field, coming on as a substitute for Thomas Partey. In the 80th minute, Zinchenko had his moment: the Ukrainian took a shot on goal, but the goalkeeper saved the shot. Overall, in over 20 minutes on the field, Zinchenko won an aerial duel once and made eight passes, five of which were accurate.

The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.04.03.25, 15:55 • 14265 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
