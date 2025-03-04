The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14265 views

On March 4, the first matches of the Round of 16 of the Champions League will take place, including the derby "Atletico" - "Real". Also playing will be "Brugge" - "Aston Villa", "Borussia" - "Lille", and PSV - "Arsenal".

The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.

The first matches of the Champions League last 16 start tonight. Many football fans will have to pay attention to the Madrid derby match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as other matches: ‘Brugge (Belgium) vs Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Lille (France), and PSV (Netherlands) vs Arsenal (England).

 Reports UNN citing Associated Press, Marca, and Sportschau.

Real Madrid - Atletico

The Madrid derby - "Atletico" and "Real" - takes center stage in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The rivalry between the two teams has been ongoing since 1906 and currently includes several hundred matches across various tournaments. 

"Real" Madrid, the record 15-time European champion, has been a problem for "Atletico" in the Champions League for many years. The royal club has emerged victorious in their encounters in two finals. 

It should be noted that Carlo Ancelotti's team failed their dress rehearsal ahead of the new match against "Atletico" - the match against "Betis" from Seville ended in a 2:1 defeat for Real Madrid.

 Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's club defeated "Athletic" from Bilbao in a La Liga match with a score of 1:0, thanks to a goal from Argentine Julian Alvarez.

It is believed that "Atletico" is currently playing its best football since the outstanding Argentine midfielder Diego Simeone took over as coach more than ten years ago. Atletico has suffered only one defeat in its last 26 competitive matches.

Zinchenko vs. PSV, Trubin vs. Barca, Lunin vs. Atletico: Champions League 1/8 pairs determined21.02.25, 16:08 • 23074 views

Regarding "Real": "The defeat to "Betis" left a hole in the moral state that can only be filled by presence and results in the Champions League," - wrote Marca.

Brugge - Aston Villa

The Belgians hope to "take another scalp" for the second time, local media report. Recall the stunning victory last season with an aggregate score of 5-2 over the Europa League winner, Italian "Atalanta" - it was the first that "Brugge" achieved in the playoffs of the elite tournament in the modern era of the Champions League.

Ukraine's women's national football team makes a victorious start in the new draw of the League of Nations21.02.25, 22:23 • 27794 views

On Tuesday, Aston Villa of the UK stand in their way in the first Champions League match, but Brugge promise not to be afraid of the English Premier League side, who won the previous match 1-0 when the teams met in Belgium at the group stage of the Champions League tournament in November 2024.

What to know ahead of the Aston Villa tie: Unai Emery's side travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie and will be hoping to bring a vital advantage to Villa Park. The squad has been strengthened by the arrival of England striker Marcus Rashford and attacking midfielder Marco Asensio. Villa have been erratic in the Premier League but continue to fight on three fronts after reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Friday.

Borussia D - Lille

Borussia Dortmund's players have been extremely unstable this season. It is already clear that Borussia Dortmund is not a team capable of competing for the German championship. The team ranks 10th in the Bundesliga with mixed results.

As for Bruno Genesio's team, Lille is fighting to maintain the positions gained in the last season of the French championship. The team approaches today's game not in optimal form. It should be noted that in February they were eliminated from the French Cup by the rather modest "Dunkerque" (1:1 and 4:5 on penalties). However, in the group stage of the Champions League, "Lille" performed confidently. Here’s what head coach Bruno Genesio says:

We are among the 16 best teams in Europe, which means we need to live in the moment. "Borussia" has good players who can surpass themselves if their fans are behind them.

Head coach of "Borussia" Niko Kovac noted that "Lille" is a tough nut to crack, but his team is working hard on the training ground. However, he admitted that "Borussia" is still "far from the point where they intend to be."

PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal

"PSV" from Eindhoven (Netherlands) delivered one of the surprises of the Champions League stage, defeating "Liverpool" 3:2, and then in the playoffs, they overcame Italian Juventus, winning in extra time. 

It should be noted about PSV that in the group stage, the club from Eindhoven defeated Spanish "Girona" 4:0. Also, in the final stages of the group tournament, there was a comeback victory of 3:2 over Donetsk's "Shakhtar" after PSV was trailing 0:2 during the match.

Now a meeting with the English Premier League team, which is one of the leaders of the current season, is due to take place.

The club's head coach Peter Bosz stated before the match against "Arsenal" that he does not intend to make significant concessions in his playing style.

No, I do not intend to change my style of play. I adapt to the opponent in each match, but not to the philosophy.

- said Peter Bosz.

 However, the PSV coach made it clear that he intends to make a number of changes to his lineup.

London Arsenal, which features Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, are travelling to the match not in the best mood. After a big win over Pep Guardiola's team at the beginning of the year with a score of 5:1, the Canaries were knocked out of the Carabao Cup, lost their only available striker due to injury for the rest of the season, and now the leadership in the English Premier League seems unattainable due to the 13-point lead of Liverpool.

Before the match, it is known that the main three of the Canaries - Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, as well as Gabriel Jesus - are out due to injuries.

Mikel Merino is expected to continue in the role of temporary centre-forward.

The 1000th goal for Vorskla and the 65th for Buyalsky: “Dynamo sensationally lost points in UPL match28.02.25, 19:06 • 23691 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

