The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.

The first matches of the Champions League last 16 start tonight. Many football fans will have to pay attention to the Madrid derby match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as other matches: ‘Brugge (Belgium) vs Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Lille (France), and PSV (Netherlands) vs Arsenal (England).

Real Madrid - Atletico

The Madrid derby - "Atletico" and "Real" - takes center stage in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The rivalry between the two teams has been ongoing since 1906 and currently includes several hundred matches across various tournaments.

"Real" Madrid, the record 15-time European champion, has been a problem for "Atletico" in the Champions League for many years. The royal club has emerged victorious in their encounters in two finals.

It should be noted that Carlo Ancelotti's team failed their dress rehearsal ahead of the new match against "Atletico" - the match against "Betis" from Seville ended in a 2:1 defeat for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's club defeated "Athletic" from Bilbao in a La Liga match with a score of 1:0, thanks to a goal from Argentine Julian Alvarez.

It is believed that "Atletico" is currently playing its best football since the outstanding Argentine midfielder Diego Simeone took over as coach more than ten years ago. Atletico has suffered only one defeat in its last 26 competitive matches.

Regarding "Real": "The defeat to "Betis" left a hole in the moral state that can only be filled by presence and results in the Champions League," - wrote Marca.

Brugge - Aston Villa

The Belgians hope to "take another scalp" for the second time, local media report. Recall the stunning victory last season with an aggregate score of 5-2 over the Europa League winner, Italian "Atalanta" - it was the first that "Brugge" achieved in the playoffs of the elite tournament in the modern era of the Champions League.

On Tuesday, Aston Villa of the UK stand in their way in the first Champions League match, but Brugge promise not to be afraid of the English Premier League side, who won the previous match 1-0 when the teams met in Belgium at the group stage of the Champions League tournament in November 2024.

What to know ahead of the Aston Villa tie: Unai Emery's side travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie and will be hoping to bring a vital advantage to Villa Park. The squad has been strengthened by the arrival of England striker Marcus Rashford and attacking midfielder Marco Asensio. Villa have been erratic in the Premier League but continue to fight on three fronts after reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Friday.

Borussia D - Lille

Borussia Dortmund's players have been extremely unstable this season. It is already clear that Borussia Dortmund is not a team capable of competing for the German championship. The team ranks 10th in the Bundesliga with mixed results.

As for Bruno Genesio's team, Lille is fighting to maintain the positions gained in the last season of the French championship. The team approaches today's game not in optimal form. It should be noted that in February they were eliminated from the French Cup by the rather modest "Dunkerque" (1:1 and 4:5 on penalties). However, in the group stage of the Champions League, "Lille" performed confidently. Here’s what head coach Bruno Genesio says:

We are among the 16 best teams in Europe, which means we need to live in the moment. "Borussia" has good players who can surpass themselves if their fans are behind them.

Head coach of "Borussia" Niko Kovac noted that "Lille" is a tough nut to crack, but his team is working hard on the training ground. However, he admitted that "Borussia" is still "far from the point where they intend to be."

PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal

"PSV" from Eindhoven (Netherlands) delivered one of the surprises of the Champions League stage, defeating "Liverpool" 3:2, and then in the playoffs, they overcame Italian Juventus, winning in extra time.

It should be noted about PSV that in the group stage, the club from Eindhoven defeated Spanish "Girona" 4:0. Also, in the final stages of the group tournament, there was a comeback victory of 3:2 over Donetsk's "Shakhtar" after PSV was trailing 0:2 during the match.

Now a meeting with the English Premier League team, which is one of the leaders of the current season, is due to take place.

The club's head coach Peter Bosz stated before the match against "Arsenal" that he does not intend to make significant concessions in his playing style.

No, I do not intend to change my style of play. I adapt to the opponent in each match, but not to the philosophy. - said Peter Bosz.

However, the PSV coach made it clear that he intends to make a number of changes to his lineup.

London Arsenal, which features Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, are travelling to the match not in the best mood. After a big win over Pep Guardiola's team at the beginning of the year with a score of 5:1, the Canaries were knocked out of the Carabao Cup, lost their only available striker due to injury for the rest of the season, and now the leadership in the English Premier League seems unattainable due to the 13-point lead of Liverpool.

Before the match, it is known that the main three of the Canaries - Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, as well as Gabriel Jesus - are out due to injuries.

Mikel Merino is expected to continue in the role of temporary centre-forward.

