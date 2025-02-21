Ukraine's women's national football team makes a victorious start in the new draw of the League of Nations

Ukraine's women's national team began its journey in the 2025 Nations League with a 2-1 victory over Albania. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainians took the lead in the first half. In the 31st minute, after a corner kick, the ball ended up in the opponents' penalty area. There, Kravchuk accurately passed to Olga Ovdiichuk, who sent the ball into the net with a flawless header, putting the Ukrainian athletes ahead.

After the break, the team consolidated its advantage. As soon as she entered the field, Kozlova instantly responded to a long pass, outpaced the defender and headed the ball into the goal, completing the combination with Ovdiychuk.

At the end of the match, the hosts managed to reduce the deficit by scoring in stoppage time, but they failed to equalize. Thus, the women's national team of Ukraine started the tournament with a victory.

The next match of the Ukrainian national team will be held on February 25, when it will meet the Croatian team.

Ukraine's women's national soccer team defeats Croatia and advances to the Euro 2025 playoffs