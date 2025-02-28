The 1000th goal for Vorskla and the 65th for Buyalsky: “Dynamo sensationally lost points in UPL match
Kyiv • UNN
In the match of the 19th round of the UPL, Dynamo drew 1-1 with Vorskla. Buyalsky scored his 65th goal in the UPL, but Sklyar equalized in the second half despite Vorskla's sending off.
In the 19th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Dynamo Kyiv sensationally failed to beat Vorskla Poltava. Coach Oleksandr Shovkovsky's team led during the match, but failed to keep the minimum result, and the final whistle recorded a draw - 1: 1, writes UNN.
The second UPL match kicked off at 15:30 at the Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium, where the nominal host, Vorskla Poltava, faced Dynamo Kyiv. It was the Poltava team that was the host, because due to unstable power supply and low temperatures, the stadium's lawn in Poltava might not meet the competition regulations, so it was decided to move the match to Kyiv.
Despite the nominal status of the hosts, it was the Kyiv team that started more actively. Already in the 15th minute, Dynamo defender Maksym Dyachuk brought captain Vitaliy Buyalsky one-on-one with Pavlo Isenko with a great split pass and successfully beat the keeper - 1-0 in favor of Dynamo.
By the way, this goal was Vorskla's 1000th in the Ukrainian league, and for Buyalsky it was the 65th goal scored in his career in the Ukrainian Premier League.
According to this indicator, Buyalsky has caught up with former Shakhtar Donetsk forward Brandao, and shares 27 steps of the UPL's top scorers with him.
"Dynamo continued to have the upper hand and quite calmly brought the first half to a victorious end. but in the second half, Vorskla took the initiative, which allowed Oleksandr Sklyar to equalize the score - after a protracted corner kick, Ilya Krupsky made a pass that Sklyar closed - 1-1.
This goal was Sklyar's 15th in the UPL. It was a goal for the nominal hosts, and in the 86th minute Poltava could have even taken the lead, but Kyiv goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret made a fantastic save after a shot by forward Anton Salabai.
At the end of the match, the Poltava team was left in the minority - Vladyslav Ostrovskyi, who came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, received two red cards in a few minutes and was sent off the field, but this did not prevent the Poltava team from maintaining the result. The final whistle blew for a 1-1 draw, and Dynamo lost points in the UPL for the first time in four rounds.