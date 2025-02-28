The 1000th goal for Vorskla and the 65th for Buyalsky: “Dynamo sensationally lost points in UPL match

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
The 1000th goal for Vorskla and the 65th for Buyalsky: “Dynamo sensationally lost points in UPL match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23693 views

In the match of the 19th round of the UPL, Dynamo drew 1-1 with Vorskla. Buyalsky scored his 65th goal in the UPL, but Sklyar equalized in the second half despite Vorskla's sending off.

The 1000th goal for Vorskla and the 65th for Buyalsky: “Dynamo sensationally lost points in UPL match

In the 19th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Dynamo Kyiv sensationally failed to beat Vorskla Poltava. Coach Oleksandr Shovkovsky's team led during the match, but failed to keep the minimum result, and the final whistle recorded a draw - 1: 1, writes UNN.

Details

The second UPL match kicked off at 15:30 at the Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium, where the nominal host, Vorskla Poltava, faced Dynamo Kyiv. It was the Poltava team that was the host, because due to unstable power supply and low temperatures, the stadium's lawn in Poltava might not meet the competition regulations, so it was decided to move the match to Kyiv. 

The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava

Despite the nominal status of the hosts, it was the Kyiv team that started more actively. Already in the 15th minute, Dynamo defender Maksym Dyachuk brought captain Vitaliy Buyalsky one-on-one with Pavlo Isenko with a great split pass and successfully beat the keeper - 1-0 in favor of Dynamo.

By the way, this goal was Vorskla's 1000th in the Ukrainian league, and for Buyalsky it was the 65th goal scored in his career in the Ukrainian Premier League.

According to this indicator, Buyalsky has caught up with former Shakhtar Donetsk forward Brandao, and shares 27 steps of the UPL's top scorers with him.

"Dynamo continued to have the upper hand and quite calmly brought the first half to a victorious end. but in the second half, Vorskla took the initiative, which allowed Oleksandr Sklyar to equalize the score - after a protracted corner kick, Ilya Krupsky made a pass that Sklyar closed - 1-1.

This goal was Sklyar's 15th in the UPL. It was a goal for the nominal hosts, and in the 86th minute Poltava could have even taken the lead, but Kyiv goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret made a fantastic save after a shot by forward Anton Salabai.

At the end of the match, the Poltava team was left in the minority - Vladyslav Ostrovskyi, who came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, received two red cards in a few minutes and was sent off the field, but this did not prevent the Poltava team from maintaining the result. The final whistle blew for a 1-1 draw, and Dynamo lost points in the UPL for the first time in four rounds. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Kyiv
