Zinchenko vs. PSV, Trubin vs. Barca, Lunin vs. Atletico: Champions League 1/8 pairs determined

Zinchenko vs. PSV, Trubin vs. Barca, Lunin vs. Atletico: Champions League 1/8 pairs determined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21875 views

The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place in Nyon. Zinchenko will play against PSV, Trubin against Barcelona, and Lunin will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

The draws for the decisive rounds of the Champions League playoffs took place in Nyon, Switzerland. "Oleksandr Zinchenko's Arsenal will play against PSV, Anatoliy Trubin's Benfica will play against Barcelona, and Andriy Lunin's Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby, UNN reports.

Details

Based on the results of the main round, eight teams were determined to reach the 1/8 finals directly. In particular, the French Paris Saint-Germain will play against the English Liverpool. "PSG reached the last 16 by defeating French side Brest in the round of 16 with a total score of 10-0.

"Liverpool went directly to the last 16 thanks to the first place in the Champions League stage. The last time the teams met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2018/2019. Then the teams won one victory each.

Belgian Brugge will face English Aston Villa thanks to a 5-2 victory over Italian Atalanta. The teams have already played this season in the 4th round of the Champions League. Then the Belgians were stronger - 1:0.

 The winner of the PSG-Liverpool match will meet the winner of the Brugge-Aston Villa match in the quarterfinals.

The Portuguese Benfica, which is represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, will play against the Catalan Barcelona thanks to a 4-3 victory over French side Monaco. The teams have already met in the current Champions League draw, producing a real scoring extravaganza - 5:4 in favor of the Spanish team.

 German Borussia Dortmund will face French Lille. "Borussia defeated Portuguese Sporting 3-0 in the previous round, which allowed Niko Kovac's team to move on. The winner of this match will play the winner of the Benfica-Barcelona match.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's English Arsenal will face the Dutch PSV, which in the previous round sensationally knocked out Italian Juventus in extra time with a total score of 4:3.

The last time the teams met in the Champions League was in the 2023/2024 season. Then, in the first match, Arsenal defeated PSV 4-0, and in the return match, a 1-1 draw was recorded.

Real Madrid, which is represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby. "Atlético, like Liverpool, went directly to the last 16, while Real Madrid defeated Manchester City in the last 16 with a total score of 6:3.

This season, the teams met twice in the Spanish Championship, and in both meetings there were draws with the same score - 1:1.

The winner of the Arsenal vs PSV and Real vs Atletico matches will meet in the last four.

Also in the last 16, fans will see a German derby - Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen. "Bayern Munich defeated Celtic 3-2 in the last 16, while Bayer Leverkusen went straight to the round of 16.

On February 15, the teams met in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga. The scoreboard showed a zero-all draw. By the way, since Xabi Alonso took over as Bayer's head coach, Bayern has failed to defeat Leverkusen in six consecutive matches in all competitions.

The last time the Roten defeated the Pharmacists was on September 30, 2022, with a score of 4-0. After that, Bayer was stronger than Bayern three times in the German Bundesliga and the German Cup, and three more times the result was a draw.

 The last pair of the last 16 is Italian Inter and Dutch Feyenoord, who knocked out another Italian team and Inter's archrival Milan in the last 16 (overall score: 2:1).

Image

The first matches will take place on March 4, and the return matches on March 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
madrydMadrid

