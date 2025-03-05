Champions League March 5: "Benfica" vs "Barcelona", "Bayer" and "Bavaria" and other matches of the Round of 16

After the Champions League matches of yesterday, an equally exciting spectacle is expected on Wednesday, March 5, in the evening. One of the most appetizing announcements is the meeting of "PSG" and "Liverpool". It is also expected that "Benfica" and "Barcelona" will compete in Lisbon, while the matches of "Bayern" and "Bayer" could also be no less thrilling, as well as the visit of "Inter" from Milan to Rotterdam to face the local "Feyenoord."

Reported by UNN with link to UEFA, ESPN, and Kicker.

"PSG" - "Liverpool"

PSG is hosting "Liverpool" at the "Parc des Princes." In this draw, Liverpool has suffered only one defeat, winning the other seven matches. PSG is euphoric after their victory over "Manchester City" with a score of 4:2 at the "Parc des Princes" on January 22. It should be noted that PSG also completely outplayed Brest in the 1/16 Champions League match. Now the goal is to defeat "Liverpool."

Currently, the English club is the undisputed leader of the Premier League. Moreover, it is "Liverpool" that tops the standings of 36 teams in the first round of the new format of the Champions League.

Before the match, it is known that "Liverpool"'s injury list is not significant, the attack "is firing on all cylinders," and the defense is reliable, with Arne Slot being consistent in big games for the Reds. PSG should beware of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, PSG has a significant advantage before the game - there are no key players among the injured.

"PSG can win this match. In football, the main thing is the movement of the ball, and I think we are better at that," assures young Parisian midfielder João Neves.

"Benfica" - "Barcelona"

A month and a half ago, the match between "Benfica" and "Barcelona" took place, in which the "Blaugranas" (the name in Catalan - ed.) won with a score of 5-4. Clearly, many lessons can be learned from the last exciting encounter for this Wednesday's clash.

"Barça" approaches this decisive moment with more arguments than in 2024. The Catalans have reached the top of the La Liga standings, and the team has a series of six consecutive victories in the Spanish championship. Also, let us remind you that in the group stage of the Champions League, "Barcelona" finished second behind "Liverpool." "Barcelona" has no new injuries, and for the last Champions League matches, the team will be at full strength.

Bruno Lage, the coach of "Benfica," after the 4-5 defeat, urged the players to learn from their mistakes, "to take a lesson from this result," specifically "from the last minutes of the game."

For "Benfica," where Ukrainian Anatoliy Trubin continues to play, the main loss is attacking midfielder Ángel Di María. The Argentine national team legend did not train with the team on Tuesday morning and is still recovering from a muscle injury. The club expects him to be 100% ready for the return match of the 1/8 finals.

"Feyenoord" - "Inter"

For "Feyenoord," this will be their second consecutive Italian opponent in the Champions League. In the previous round, the Dutch club defeated their compatriots "Inter" - "Milan," scoring a goal in each of the two matches. Interestingly, "Feyenoord" defeated "Milan" under the guidance of interim coach Pascal Bossuyt, and on February 23, the team was led by Robin van Persie, who had previously worked in the coaching staff from 2020 to 2024.

Currently, the Rotterdam team has a long list of absentees for the match against "Internazionale" on Wednesday evening.

But the head coach of the Italians is also forced to rack his brain on how to build the lineup, considering the players who are out.

Especially in the left-back position, as Federico Dimarco has suffered a muscle injury. Also absent are: Nicola Zalewski, Carlos Augusto, and Matteo Darmian cannot be involved. In the previous match, "Inter"'s Denzel Dumfries finished the game in the left-back position.

"Bayern" - "Bayer"

On Wednesday, March 5, Munich's "Bayern" will host "Bayer" at their home "Allianz Arena." The match will start at 21:00.

Interestingly:

Bayern will play against the reigning German champion. It should be noted that "Bayer 04" Leverkusen ended Bayern's long-standing total dominance, which had won the Bundesliga title for 11 consecutive years.

The Munich and Leverkusen teams have already met three times at the national level this season. In the Bundesliga, both teams played to a draw (1:1, 0:0).

"Bayern" barely made it to the 1/8 finals, overcoming Celtic in the playoff matches with great difficulty. In the final table of the group stage of the Champions League, "Bayer" finished in 6th place. And "Bayern" finished in 12th place.

On the weekend, Michael Olise (midfielder of the German club "Bayern" and the national team of France) and his teammates from "Bayern" won 3:1 against "Stuttgart." "Bayer" under Xabi Alonso won 4:1 against Frankfurt's "Eintracht" on the weekend. It should be noted that Leverkusen has lost only one of their last 21 games in all competitions.

