Champions League March 5: "Benfica" vs "Barcelona", "Bayer" and "Bavaria" and other matches of the Round of 16

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18498 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110544 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170936 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107618 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344014 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173903 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145129 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196190 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124939 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108180 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.3m/s
73%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87380 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12036 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24849 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12622 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21749 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18498 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87415 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110544 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170936 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160660 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21770 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24870 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38848 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47437 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135991 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Champions League March 5: "Benfica" vs "Barcelona", "Bayer" and "Bavaria" and other matches of the Round of 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13916 views

On 5 March, four matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will take place. ‘PSG will host Liverpool, Benfica will play Barcelona, Feyenoord will face Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen.

Champions League March 5: "Benfica" vs "Barcelona", "Bayer" and "Bavaria" and other matches of the Round of 16

After the Champions League matches of yesterday, an equally exciting spectacle is expected on Wednesday, March 5, in the evening. One of the most appetizing announcements is the meeting of "PSG" and "Liverpool". It is also expected that "Benfica" and "Barcelona" will compete in Lisbon, while the matches of "Bayern" and "Bayer" could also be no less thrilling, as well as the visit of "Inter" from Milan to Rotterdam to face the local "Feyenoord."

Reported by UNN with link to UEFA, ESPN, and Kicker.

"PSG" - "Liverpool"

PSG is hosting "Liverpool" at the "Parc des Princes." In this draw, Liverpool has suffered only one defeat, winning the other seven matches. PSG is euphoric after their victory over "Manchester City" with a score of 4:2 at the "Parc des Princes" on January 22. It should be noted that PSG also completely outplayed Brest in the 1/16 Champions League match. Now the goal is to defeat "Liverpool."

Currently, the English club is the undisputed leader of the Premier League. Moreover, it is "Liverpool" that tops the standings of 36 teams in the first round of the new format of the Champions League.

Before the match, it is known that "Liverpool"'s injury list is not significant, the attack "is firing on all cylinders," and the defense is reliable, with Arne Slot being consistent in big games for the Reds. PSG should beware of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, PSG has a significant advantage before the game - there are no key players among the injured.

"PSG can win this match. In football, the main thing is the movement of the ball, and I think we are better at that," assures young Parisian midfielder João Neves.

"Benfica" - "Barcelona"

A month and a half ago, the match between "Benfica" and "Barcelona" took place, in which the "Blaugranas" (the name in Catalan - ed.) won with a score of 5-4. Clearly, many lessons can be learned from the last exciting encounter for this Wednesday's clash.

"Barça" approaches this decisive moment with more arguments than in 2024. The Catalans have reached the top of the La Liga standings, and the team has a series of six consecutive victories in the Spanish championship. Also, let us remind you that in the group stage of the Champions League, "Barcelona" finished second behind "Liverpool." "Barcelona" has no new injuries, and for the last Champions League matches, the team will be at full strength.

Bruno Lage, the coach of "Benfica," after the 4-5 defeat, urged the players to learn from their mistakes, "to take a lesson from this result," specifically "from the last minutes of the game."

For "Benfica," where Ukrainian Anatoliy Trubin continues to play, the main loss is attacking midfielder Ángel Di María. The Argentine national team legend did not train with the team on Tuesday morning and is still recovering from a muscle injury. The club expects him to be 100% ready for the return match of the 1/8 finals.

"Feyenoord" - "Inter"

For "Feyenoord," this will be their second consecutive Italian opponent in the Champions League. In the previous round, the Dutch club defeated their compatriots "Inter" - "Milan," scoring a goal in each of the two matches. Interestingly, "Feyenoord" defeated "Milan" under the guidance of interim coach Pascal Bossuyt, and on February 23, the team was led by Robin van Persie, who had previously worked in the coaching staff from 2020 to 2024.

Currently, the Rotterdam team has a long list of absentees for the match against "Internazionale" on Wednesday evening.

But the head coach of the Italians is also forced to rack his brain on how to build the lineup, considering the players who are out.

Especially in the left-back position, as Federico Dimarco has suffered a muscle injury. Also absent are: Nicola Zalewski, Carlos Augusto, and Matteo Darmian cannot be involved. In the previous match, "Inter"'s Denzel Dumfries finished the game in the left-back position.

"Bayern" - "Bayer"

On Wednesday, March 5, Munich's "Bayern" will host "Bayer" at their home "Allianz Arena." The match will start at 21:00.

Interestingly:

Bayern will play against the reigning German champion. It should be noted that "Bayer 04" Leverkusen ended Bayern's long-standing total dominance, which had won the Bundesliga title for 11 consecutive years.

The Munich and Leverkusen teams have already met three times at the national level this season. In the Bundesliga, both teams played to a draw (1:1, 0:0).

"Bayern" barely made it to the 1/8 finals, overcoming Celtic in the playoff matches with great difficulty. In the final table of the group stage of the Champions League, "Bayer" finished in 6th place. And "Bayern" finished in 12th place.

On the weekend, Michael Olise (midfielder of the German club "Bayern" and the national team of France) and his teammates from "Bayern" won 3:1 against "Stuttgart." "Bayer" under Xabi Alonso won 4:1 against Frankfurt's "Eintracht" on the weekend. It should be noted that Leverkusen has lost only one of their last 21 games in all competitions.

Madrid's "Real" is the first club to reach the milestone of 500 matches in the Champions League05.03.25, 06:52 • 16539 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Rotterdam
Lisbon
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46