We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15416 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28013 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64487 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213370 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122389 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391620 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310493 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131497 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213370 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391620 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310493 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2878 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13930 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45101 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72031 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57135 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Rotterdam

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.

Society • March 19, 02:19 PM • 42201 views

Champions League March 5: "Benfica" vs "Barcelona", "Bayer" and "Bavaria" and other matches of the Round of 16

On 5 March, four matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will take place. ‘PSG will host Liverpool, Benfica will play Barcelona, Feyenoord will face Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen.

Sports • March 5, 02:21 PM • 13916 views

A Russian citizen was detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of espionage and technology theft

The Russian engineer is suspected of stealing technical documentation for the production of chips in the companies ASML and Mapper Lithography. He was banned from entering the Netherlands for 20 years due to a threat to national security.

News of the World • December 9, 03:09 AM • 19164 views

Ukraine is actively increasing grain exports this year - Reuters

Ukraine increased its food exports to 4. 2 million tons in July, twice as much as last year. The increase comes despite a drop in production due to the war, but the trend is not guaranteed to continue.

Economy • August 12, 11:15 AM • 37015 views

A record batch of methamphetamine worth 22 million euros seized in the Netherlands

Customs officers in the port of Rotterdam found 3. 2 tons of methamphetamine hidden in sandbags. This is the largest consignment of the drug seized in the history of the Netherlands, with an estimated value of €22.4 million.

Crimes and emergencies • July 26, 11:24 PM • 25296 views

Europol is concerned about the increase in the volume of cocaine supplied to Europe

Europol reports a record increase in cocaine smuggling to Europe, with almost 70% of it being transported through the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • July 3, 08:28 AM • 17516 views

NATO develops alternative routes to deliver US troops to the eastern flank in case of war with russia - General

NATO is developing several "land corridors" for the transfer of American troops and armored vehicles to the front line in the event of a major European ground war with russia.

News of the World • June 4, 12:55 PM • 28831 views

The amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled over the past five years

Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • May 6, 03:01 PM • 34618 views