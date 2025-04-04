Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.
On 5 March, four matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will take place. ‘PSG will host Liverpool, Benfica will play
Barcelona, Feyenoord will face Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen.
The Russian engineer is suspected of stealing technical documentation for the production of chips in the companies ASML and Mapper
Lithography. He was banned from entering the Netherlands for 20 years due to a threat to national security.
Ukraine increased its food exports to 4. 2 million tons in July, twice as much as last year. The increase comes despite a drop in
production due to the war, but the trend is not guaranteed to continue.
Customs officers in the port of Rotterdam found 3. 2 tons of methamphetamine hidden in sandbags. This is the largest consignment of the drug seized in the history of the Netherlands, with an estimated value of €22.4 million.
Europol reports a record increase in cocaine smuggling to Europe, with almost 70% of it being transported through the ports of
Antwerp and Rotterdam.
NATO is developing several "land corridors" for the transfer of American troops and armored vehicles to the front line in the
event of a major European ground war with russia.
Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port
for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.