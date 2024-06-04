ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
NATO develops alternative routes to deliver US troops to the eastern flank in case of war with russia - General

NATO develops alternative routes to deliver US troops to the eastern flank in case of war with russia - General

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28793 views

NATO is developing several "land corridors" for the transfer of American troops and armored vehicles to the front line in the event of a major European ground war with russia.

NATO is developing duplicate routes to deliver American troops and equipment to the Eastern Front in case of war with russia. This was stated by the head of the Joint Logistics and auxiliary command of NATO, German General Alexander Salfrang, to the newspaper The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

The general said that the Alliance is laying several alternative routes for delivering American troops and equipment to the countries of the eastern flank in the event of a conflict with russia. According to him, American soldiers can land at one of the five ports and follow pre-planned logistics routes.

The main route, he said, runs from the major port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands by rail through Germany to Poland. However, NATO fears that this route may be disrupted in the event of russian attacks on Rotterdam or other ports in Northern Europe.

Nato has just 5% of air defences needed to protect eastern flank - FT30.05.24, 17:11 • 21316 views

Salfrank admits that NATO may not have enough air defense systems to cover all logistics hubs.

We watched russia attack logistics bases in Ukraine. This should lead to the conclusion that it is clear that large logistics bases, as we knew them from Afghanistan and Iraq, are no longer possible, because they will be attacked and destroyed at a very early stage of the conflict situation. As for air defense, it is always not enough. I can't imagine a situation where there are enough air defense systems

Solfrank said.

Now, according to him, NATO's planning is focused on laying emergency routes for the transportation of troops and equipment: if the ports of Northern Europe fail, it is planned to use ports in Italy, Greece and Turkey.

From Italy, troops are planned to be transferred through Slovenia and Croatia to Hungary, which also borders Ukraine, and from Greece and Turkey - through Bulgaria to Romania.

The general's comment comes amid warnings from the Alliance's top leadership that Western governments should prepare for a conflict with russia over the next two decades.

Logistics routes have become a key priority after NATO leaders at a summit in Vilnius last year agreed to train 300,000 troops who will be on high alert to protect the Alliance.

russian forces based on the kola peninsula destroyed in the war against Ukraine – Norwegian commander-in-Chief04.06.24, 12:04 • 16672 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
natoNATO
iraqIraq
afghanistanAfghanistan
rotterdamRotterdam
vilniusVilnius
sloveniiaSlovenia
greeceGreece
croatiaCroatia
bulgariaBulgaria
italyItaly
europeEurope
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
romaniaRomania
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

