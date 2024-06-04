russian forces based on the kola peninsula destroyed in the war against Ukraine – Norwegian commander-in-Chief

The russian ground forces based on the kola peninsula suffered heavy losses in the war against Ukraine and were actually destroyed. This was stated by the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

He believes that NATO has a window of 2-3 years to prepare before russia restores its military potential after losses in Ukraine. This is significantly less than some Western officials have previously estimated when NATO members discussed russia's military buildup and ability to recuperate while waging a full-scale war against Ukraine.

At one point, someone said it would take 10 years, but I think we've gone back to less than 10 years because of the industrial base that now operates in russia. This will take some time, which will give us a window for the next two or three years to restore our forces, restore our reserves at the same time as we support Ukraine Kristoffersen said.

He added that Norway has not noticed any significant changes in russia's position on its border over the past year, including its neighbor's nuclear forces and its Northern Fleet. However, the russian ground forces that were based on the kola peninsula were "destroyed" after heavy losses in Ukraine.

Norway plans to increase defense spending to adapt to threats from its neighbor, with a focus on naval and air defense capabilities. Norway aims to reach the defense alliance's spending target of 2% of GDP as early as 2024, and plans to reach 2.7% of GDP by 2030. NATO members have agreed on a spending target of more than 2%.

