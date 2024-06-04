russian forces based on the kola peninsula destroyed in the war against Ukraine – Norwegian commander-in-Chief

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23726 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93705 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142472 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172499 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164094 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148110 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russian forces based on the kola peninsula destroyed in the war against Ukraine – Norwegian commander-in-Chief

russian forces based on the kola peninsula destroyed in the war against Ukraine – Norwegian commander-in-Chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16673 views

According to the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Erik Kristoffersen, russian ground forces based on the kola peninsula were "destroyed" after heavy losses in the war against Ukraine.

The russian ground forces based on the kola peninsula suffered heavy losses in the war against Ukraine and were actually destroyed. This was stated by the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

He believes that NATO has a window of 2-3 years to prepare before russia restores its military potential after losses in Ukraine. This is significantly less than some Western officials have previously estimated when NATO members discussed russia's military buildup and ability to recuperate while waging a full-scale war against Ukraine.

At one point, someone said it would take 10 years, but I think we've gone back to less than 10 years because of the industrial base that now operates in russia. This will take some time, which will give us a window for the next two or three years to restore our forces, restore our reserves at the same time as we support Ukraine

Kristoffersen said.

He added that Norway has not noticed any significant changes in russia's position on its border over the past year, including its neighbor's nuclear forces and its Northern Fleet. However, the russian ground forces that were based on the kola peninsula were "destroyed" after heavy losses in Ukraine.

Add

Norway plans to increase defense spending to adapt to threats from its neighbor, with a focus on naval and air defense capabilities. Norway aims to reach the defense alliance's spending target of 2% of GDP as early as 2024, and plans to reach 2.7% of GDP by 2030. NATO members have agreed on a spending target of more than 2%.

Security agreement with Norway: text published31.05.24, 16:03 • 20712 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

