Security agreement with Norway: text published

The President's office has published the text of the security agreement signed between Ukraine and Norway. It reports that the country allocates NOK 75 billion (approximately EUR 6.4 billion as of May 2024) for 2023-2027. Norway will continue to provide support to Ukraine for 10 years of the agreement, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

Agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Norway

Ukraine and the Kingdom of Norway, hereinafter referred to as the "participants" or "Ukraine and Norway", strongly condemn Russia's unjustified, unprovoked, illegal and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, by which Russia grossly violates international law, including the UN Charter.

Norway is unwavering in its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders of 1991, including the territorial sea.

Norway fully recognizes the perseverance and bravery of the Ukrainian people, who continue to demonstrate exceptional determination. Ukraine exercises its inalienable right to self-defense, which is enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Ukraine's self-defense against Russian aggression is also a struggle for democratic values and European security, and is therefore also vital to Norway's interests and security.

Participants are committed to the common values of democracy, the rule of law, good governance and respect for Human Rights and fundamental freedoms. They reaffirm the principles of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris, including the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, as well as the inviolability of borders, which are important for European and global security.

The participants will jointly continue to fight for a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, as well as for peace, security and stability on the European continent.

The participants reaffirm their support for ongoing reform efforts aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security and economy and realizing Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, including its future membership in the European Union and NATO.

The participants jointly decided to strengthen security cooperation through bilateral security commitments and long-term support measures, as set out in this Agreement.

I. scope of Application

This agreement is aimed at achieving the goals set out in the Joint Declaration of support for Ukraine adopted by the group of seven in Vilnius on July 12, 2023, to which Norway joined together with the Nordic countries. In the Joint Declaration, the Nordic countries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rebuilds its economy, protects its citizens and develops a reform agenda in the process of integration into the Euro-Atlantic community. With this agreement, Ukraine and Norway decided to deepen cooperation and partnership based on common interests in the protection of the international rule of law, peace and the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms. Norway remains committed to providing unwavering and substantial support to Ukraine as much as necessary for Ukraine's victory. Norway's support includes military, civilian and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's war of aggression, restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, secure a free and democratic future so that Ukraine can continue to serve its people, meet humanitarian needs, support the functioning of the economy, and deter future Russian aggression. Norway firmly believes that the future of Ukraine and its people lies in the Euro – Atlantic community. Ukraine and Norway will continue to work on Ukraine's future membership in NATO. Norway recognizes that Ukraine has the right to choose its own security mechanisms. The security of Ukraine is of great importance for Norway and NATO, as evidenced by the intensification of political and practical cooperation.

II. comprehensive and long-term support for Ukraine

Norway will continue to provide extensive military and civilian support and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine (Nansen Support Program). In addition to the approximately NOK 11 billion (equivalent to approximately EUR 940 million as of May 2024) provided following the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Norway is allocating NOK 75 billion (equivalent to approximately EUR 6.4 billion as of May 2024) for the five-year period 2023-2027 under the Nansen Support Program. In 2024, Norway's military support will amount to at least NOK 13.5 billion (which is approximately 1.2 billion euros as of May 2024). This does not cover any additional support. Norway's commitment to provide assistance to Ukraine during the five-year period covered by the Nansen Support Program is supported by all political parties represented in the Storting (Norwegian parliament), which is a clear signal to the Ukrainian people and the international community that Norway will support Ukraine in the long term. Norway's support is based on the needs of Ukraine and is coordinated with other international efforts. Within the total amount of NOK 75 billion under the Nansen support program, allocations should be determined annually and can be adjusted throughout the year. The same applies to the amount of funding that should be distributed between military and civilian assistance. The Nansen support program allows you to carry out assessments and adjustments in accordance with the needs of Ukraine, which may change. Norway's goal is to provide the most effective and flexible support to Ukraine during its defense and on its way to future EU and NATO membership. Norway will continue to provide multi-faceted support to Ukraine during the ten-year term of this Agreement. Norway recalls the application of national budget legislation and the need for clear permission for Storting.

III. military assistance, security and defense cooperation

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war of aggression, Norway has made a significant military contribution to Ukraine, including basic battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, rocket artillery, artillery radars, ammunition, air defense systems, mine clearance equipment, anti-tank weapons, drones, and winter equipment. Participants draw attention to the inalienable right of states to self-defense and the illegality of all attempts to change borders by force. They confirm that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. The security and Defense Forces of Ukraine protect not only the state sovereignty, independence and territory of Ukraine, but also the UN Charter, our common values and fundamental principles of international law. Norway is determined to support Ukraine as an independent, democratic and sovereign state within its internationally recognized borders, capable of deterring and defending itself against future attacks, as well as in efforts to deepen Ukraine's interoperability with NATO and accelerate Ukraine's transition to NATO equipment and standards. The participants share the goal of creating a modern, operationally compatible and sustainable Defense Force of Ukraine, including, but not limited to, the development of future Armed Forces. Ukraine will ensure that Norwegian military assistance is used exclusively for the self-defense of Ukraine and is used by the security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to achieve military objectives in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law. Participants will cooperate to prevent leaks and illegal trafficking of defense equipment provided to Ukraine. Norway intends to continue providing short-term support to Ukraine in order to repel Russian aggression and will continue to provide long-term support to help Ukraine effectively defend itself as much as necessary. Such contributions are aimed at meeting Ukraine's priority needs for military support in all areas of combat operations (on land, in the air, at sea, in space, in cyberspace and in the electromagnetic spectrum). Norway closely coordinates military support with Ukraine, its allies and partners. Norway's military assistance to Ukraine focuses on maritime security, integrated anti-air and missile defense, and Combat Aviation. Norway will actively explore areas of additional support, including the possible future provision of ammunition. Norway pledges to continue extensive training of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces, including instructor training programmes, through international and bilateral initiatives, and to contribute to the modernization of military education systems in accordance with NATO principles and standards. The participants will cooperate to counter threats to maritime security and ensure full compliance with the UN Convention on the law of the sea. Participants will coordinate their efforts to strengthen international cooperation and coordination in the field of maritime security in order to eliminate threats and improve maritime security in the world. Norway, together with the United Kingdom, leads the maritime security capabilities coalition and will make a significant contribution to the development of Ukraine's maritime capabilities. The maritime capabilities coalition aims to support Ukraine so that it becomes a full-fledged contributor to maritime security in the Black and Azov seas. This will help Ukraine deter and counter threats, restore economic activity, and move towards Maritime compatibility with NATO. Norway will continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive air and missile defense systems, including NASAMS. Norway will strive to further improve the efficiency of these systems through the provision of equipment, training of specialists and continuous development of the systems. In close cooperation with its allies, Norway will help Ukraine develop its capabilities in the field of Modern Combat Aircraft, among which the F-16 systems will occupy a central place. Norway contributes to the training and training of Ukrainian personnel of the F-16 system and already provides instructors and F-16 aircraft for this purpose. Norway will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The Norwegian government is working to strengthen the productive capacity of Norway's defense industry through national and international means, including cooperation with the EU. This will strengthen Norwegian, Ukrainian and Euro-Atlantic security. Ukraine and Norway will work to deepen military-industrial cooperation. Special attention will be paid to preserving the military superiority necessary for Ukraine to defend itself against a full-scale aggressive war by Russia. Participants will work together to identify priority areas of investment, strengthen efforts to reduce existing barriers to cooperation and remove existing barriers to the supply chain of military equipment, and encourage and support investment. Norway has changed its policy to simplify in-depth cooperation in the defense industry and direct sales of military equipment to Ukraine. Norway will be open to providing its defense industry with the ability to localize production and/or maintain critical systems in Ukraine in accordance with Norwegian export control standards. Norway will cooperate with Ukraine to explore the possibilities of research and development and technology exchange between Norwegian and Ukrainian research organizations and the defense industry. Participants will cooperate to promote the protection of any transferred technologies and intellectual property rights. Norway will cooperate with Ukraine to determine the sources of funding necessary for the development of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, including the provision of Norwegian investments and financial assistance, in particular during the war and post-war reconstruction. Norway will support Ukraine's efforts to integrate its defense industry into the NATO defense and security system. The participants will cooperate to enable Ukraine to protect its digital infrastructure, as well as to prevent, detect and counter Russian cyber aggression, cyber espionage and other threats of hybrid warfare, in particular by strengthening cooperation in the field of cyber diplomacy. Participants intend to continue to learn from each other and support each other to increase resilience to hybrid challenges. Norway will continue to support initiatives within NATO and relevant international organizations to counter hybrid threats.

IV. Civil Support

Norway will continue to provide civilian assistance to Ukraine under the Nansen Support Program as part of a broad international effort based on Ukraine's needs. Multilateral organizations, international financial institutions and other forums, such as the group of seven interagency donor coordination platform for Ukraine and meetings of senior humanitarian officials on Ukraine, play key roles in coordinating international civilian assistance. Norway is committed to supporting Ukraine in many areas, including, but not limited to: Budget support provided through established multilateral channels to support critical state functions and services necessary for the life of Ukrainian society. Nuclear safety, continuation of long-term Ukrainian-Norwegian cooperation to reduce the risk of nuclear accidents and radioactive contamination. The participants condemn Russia's illegal seizure of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which further increases the risks and threats in the field of nuclear safety around the world. The participants call for the urgent withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the Zaporizhia NPP of Ukraine and its return to full control of Ukraine. Strengthening the protection, sustainability and restoration of critical infrastructure, including efforts to ensure public access to electricity, heat, water, health, education and other basic services. Energy security, energy sector reforms and measures to further transition to green energy, which are crucial for strengthening Ukraine's sustainability. Support related to business and industry, including contributions to guarantee and insurance mechanisms (European bank for reconstruction and Development – EBRD, multilateral agency for investment guarantees – Bugi), as well as mechanisms to support increasing the attraction of private investment in Ukraine. Support for democracy and human rights, including support for Ukrainian civil society. Humanitarian assistance within the framework of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and humanitarian organizations to provide food, water, medical care, heating, shelter and education to the most vulnerable segments of the population of Ukraine. Substantial funding for humanitarian demining efforts with partners to make movement safer and enable farmers to Re-grow their crops. Given the extraordinary scale of challenges caused by Russia's massive contamination of Ukrainian land with mines, ammunition and other explosive objects, Norway, in cooperation with other partners, will support Ukraine, in particular the state emergency service of Ukraine, in developing and complying with international standards during mine clearance. Assistance in the medical evacuation of Ukrainian patients in continuation of Norway's efforts as a participant in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Flights to evacuate thousands of Ukrainian patients and their families were carried out to different European countries, and hundreds of patients were taken to Norwegian hospitals for treatment. Norway, together with the EU and international partners, and in close coordination with relevant international organizations and international financial institutions, will continue to support Ukraine on its path from early to long-term recovery, aligning these efforts with Ukraine's European perspective. Therefore, Ukraine and Norway will continue to strengthen the interagency donor coordination platform for Ukraine launched by the group of seven, other coordination mechanisms for joint international efforts to rebuild and promote the implementation of the reform agenda in Ukraine, as well as the development of the private sector. Participants will continue to cooperate in the fight against disinformation from Russia or other actors. They will jointly contribute to the development of their capabilities in combating information threats, exposing Russian and any other malicious propaganda, and neutralizing disinformation campaigns that harm national security. Participants will regularly exchange information and best practices in countering disinformation.

V. political cooperation and holding Russia accountable

The participants recognize that Ukraine and Europe as a whole will not be safe until a just peace is established that respects the rights of Ukraine as a sovereign state in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. Ukraine and Norway will work together for a comprehensive, just and sustainable world with broad international support. Norway welcomes Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the Ukrainian formula for peace. Norway will continue to play an active role in implementing initiatives that reflect the principles of the UN Charter. Norway participates in working groups on the ten points of the Ukrainian formula for peace and co-chairs two of them. It is Ukraine, as a victim of aggression, that should determine when and on what basis to conduct the future peace process. Norway will continue to support Ukraine politically in international forums, focusing on the Ukrainian formula for peace.

facilitating prosecution

The participants reaffirm their commitment to holding Russia accountable for causing losses and losses to individuals and legal entities, as well as to Ukraine as a result of its internationally wrongful acts in Ukraine or against Ukraine, including its aggression in violation of the UN Charter. The participants affirm that Russia must bear legal responsibility, in particular with compensation for any damage caused by such acts, which will also help deter future attacks and support the reconstruction of Ukraine. The participants reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that international crimes committed in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine are brought to justice in accordance with international law, in particular by supporting the work of the Office of the prosecutor general. Participants will continue to promote the effective National Investigation and prosecution of international crimes committed in Ukraine and will continue to support the work of the International Criminal Court to ensure a full and fair investigation of war crimes allegations through independent, effective and reliable legal mechanisms. Participants reaffirm that war crimes and other atrocities must not go unpunished. The participants share their belief in the need to ensure responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Thus, the participants will continue to work in the coalition of states to work out options for creating a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

compensation for damage, damage or destruction caused by Russian aggression

The participants confirm that Russia must bear responsibility for the damage caused on the territory of Ukraine, and must pay for the long-term restoration of Ukraine. Russian sovereign assets must remain frozen until the Russian Federation pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. Norway, working with international partners, strives to continue using all legal ways in which Russian assets and revenues can be used to support Ukraine in accordance with European and international law. The participants recognize the need and will continue to work together with the group of seven and other states to establish an international compensation mechanism for damages, losses and damages caused by Russian aggression, as provided for in the Charter of The Register of losses caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, approved by the resolution of the committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe CM/Res(2023)3. The participants, in accordance with their respective legal systems and international law, will continue to cooperate with international partners to explore all possible ways to finance the compensation mechanism in order to help Ukraine receive compensation from Russia and provide prompt and adequate compensation to victims of aggression.

sanctions

Participants will continue to work to ensure that the price of Russian aggression continues to rise, in particular through sanctions and export controls. Participants recognize the value of sanctions to restrict Russia's access to the finances, goods, technologies and services it uses in its aggression, to reduce Russia's sources of income and to deter future attacks, including measures to circumvent sanctions through third countries. Norway will continue to work closely with the EU to maintain pressure on Russia through tough international sanctions that cover sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy and those who, inside or outside the Russian Federation, support or benefit from the war, or who help circumvent sanctions in third countries, and in the fight against sanctions evasion as long as Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine continues and Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored. Norway will cooperate with the EU and support its decisive actions to combat all forms of circumvention of sanctions.

VI. European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Commitment to implementing reforms

The participants affirm that inclusive reform is essential for Ukraine's current and future security and prosperity, for its democracy, for the sustainability of its institutions, and for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, in particular for its future EU and NATO membership. The consequences of the war, such as the liberation of the occupied territories, the transition from martial law and the need to meet public expectations, will require Ukrainian institutions to adapt properly to effectively overcome such challenges. Participants reaffirm their commitment to focus reform efforts in line with the priorities identified for EU and NATO membership and the IMF criteria, as well as to harmonize them with other major donors, in particular international financial institutions and group of seven partners. Much of Norway's civilian support is provided through reliable international partners such as the World Bank, the EBRD and the United Nations. Participants support the work of these organizations, in particular their focus on sustainability, transparency, good governance and the fight against corruption. Norway recognizes the significant progress made by Ukraine in implementing reforms. Ukraine confirms its continued commitment to implementing reforms, in particular in the following areas:: governance: Ukraine is committed to continuing institutional governance reform to build a sustainable and inclusive democracy, including continuing judicial reform with tougher judicial appointment procedures to build public confidence in the rule of law; fight against corruption: recognizing that this issue concerns all areas of reform, Ukraine undertakes to continue building its capacity and capacity to prevent and combat corruption in the public and private sectors, as well as in civil society, in particular by establishing and supporting independent and adequately resource-rich anti-corruption institutions capable of operating with appropriate accountability but without political interference; economic and business environment: modernizing the economy through reforms that will help attract private finance, increase investor confidence, fight corruption and create fair and equal conditions for all parties, in particular by reforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs); respect for human rights, including employee participation and media freedom, to build a strong and sustainable democracy. Norway will continue to support Ukraine's ongoing reform efforts and its European path. Norway confirms its support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Norway once again claims that Ukraine belongs to the Euro-Atlantic family and will become a member of NATO. Norwegian support for reforms and good governance will cover the mechanism for supporting technical cooperation between Ukraine and Norway. Norway recognizes the significant progress that Ukraine has made in implementing security and defense sector reforms. Ukraine notes that it will continue comprehensive democratic reforms in the security and defense sector, ensuring full and equal participation of women at all levels of the decision-making process. Ukraine will continue to promote defense reforms and modernization, in particular by strengthening democratic civilian oversight of the security sector, as well as improving the efficiency and transparency of Ukrainian defense institutions and industry. Norway will continue to promote Ukraine's security and defence sector reform to promote transparency, accountability, effectiveness and strengthen democratic civilian control and oversight, taking gender as a cross-cutting theme. Norway will continue to support the Ministry of defense of Ukraine and its subordinate institutions in reforming and strengthening integrity in the security sector, as well as in an active and systematic fight against corruption. Norway will explore further prospects for cooperation in the development of the defense sector within NATO.

VII. consultations and cooperation in the event of a future armed attack

Any future Russian invasion of Ukraine would violate the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law and seriously undermine Euro-Atlantic security. In the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, at the request of either participant, the participants will consult within 24 hours at the bilateral level or through other channels that they both consider acceptable to determine appropriate further steps. Participants will strive for close coordination with their allies and partners. In such circumstances, Norway, in accordance with its legal and constitutional requirements, will provide Ukraine with rapid and sustainable security assistance, modern military equipment in the land, sea and air spheres, as well as economic assistance, impose economic and other costs on Russia, in particular by joining the sanctions adopted by the EU, and will consult with Ukraine on its needs when it exercises its right to self-defense, enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. In order to ensure the broadest and most effective response to any future armed attack, Ukraine and Norway may amend these provisions to align them with any mechanism that Ukraine may further agree with its other international partners, including the parties to the Joint Declaration of the group of seven countries of July 12, 2023.

VIII. final provisions

This agreement is valid for ten years from the date of its signing. At the same time, according to the Joint Declaration of the group of seven countries of July 12, 2023, the participants intend to maintain the validity of this Agreement for the time being, while Ukraine moves towards membership in the Euro-Atlantic community. To facilitate the implementation of this agreement, Ukraine and Norway will maintain a dialogue on progress and make changes if necessary. Participants, if necessary, will determine the authorized bodies for the development and implementation of bilateral agreements in accordance with the areas of cooperation defined by this Agreement. If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO before the expiration of this Agreement, the participants will decide on its further status. This Agreement may be terminated by one of the participants by sending a written notice to the other participant. This agreement is terminated six months after the date of such notification. This Agreement may be amended and supplemented, including the addition of annexes to it, with the mutual written consent of the participants. Any disputes between the parties arising in connection with the interpretation and/or implementation of this agreement will be resolved through negotiations or consultations between the participants. This agreement comes into force from the moment of signing.

Signed in Stockholm on May 31, 2024 in two copies in English and Ukrainian, in case of any disagreement, the English text will prevail.

For Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky, President

For the Kingdom of Norway: Jonas Garr Stere, Prime Minister

